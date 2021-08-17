Two Kentucky high school students made their voices heard before state lawmakers Tuesday as they testified in support of a K-12 mask mandate put in place by a new emergency regulation backed by the Kentucky Board of Education.
Lafayette High School senior Pragya Upreti joined Frankfort High School junior Audrey Gilbert to speak before the General Assembly’s Administrative Regulation Review Subcommittee. Both said masks are the least intrusive and most effective way to deter the spread of COVID-19 and keep schools open for in-person classes – especially with coronavirus vaccines not available to children younger than 12.
“Worse than masks at lunch is the prospect of having to eat lunch alone again – and for long stretches – at home. The social isolation was crushing,” Upreti told the subcommittee, which is composed mostly of Republicans from the Kentucky House and Senate.
Gilbert said masking should not be as politicized as it’s become, framing it as the neighborly thing people can do to protect their communities. “Mandating masks keeps schools open and students learning across the state,” Gilbert said.
The Kentucky Student Voice Team, which is a group of self-selected students from across the state, previously issued a statement supporting Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order and 30-day mask mandate.
The Kentucky Department of Education followed, adding its own, separate mask mandate via emergency regulation that won unanimous approval from the state’s board of education.
That regulation extends universal masking in schools for up to 270 days – well into 2022.
“It has never been the intent of the board to extend the face covering requirement any longer than is necessary,” Kentucky Board of Education Chair Lu Young told the Administrative Regulation Review Subcommittee, which was reviewing the regulation and considered whether to drastically alter it.
Along with the students, lawmakers heard from parents and others opposed and supportive of mask mandates.
Ultimately, the subcommittee found that regulation, along with a similar emergency regulation from the Kentucky Department for Public Health to require masks in child care facilities, “deficient.”
State Sen. Stephen West, R-Paris, co-chairs the subcommittee and noted that the subcommittee cannot unilaterally render regulations null and void by finding them deficient. The designation instead signals the legislature’s intent to revisit the matter during next year’s lawmaking session, he said.
The regulation next went to Beshear for review, as required by state law, the Courier Journal reported. Kentucky Department of Education spokeswoman Toni Konz Tatman told the C-J in a statement that the regulation can go forward.
“We hold that the board’s emergency regulation was appropriate, within the board’s legal authority, and that the process followed to put it in place was sound. We all look forward to the day when these mitigation efforts become unnecessary,” Tatman told the C-J.
A public hearing on the face coverings in school facilities regulation is scheduled for Sept. 30 at 10:30 a.m, Tatman wrote on Twitter. The public hearing will take place in the State Board Room on the fifth floor at 300 Sower Blvd. in Frankfort.
Individuals interested in being heard at this meeting must notify this agency in writing five working days prior to the hearing of their intent to attend. Additionally, written comments can be submitted to regcomments@education.ky.gov.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @NewsByAaron or visit bgdailynews.com.