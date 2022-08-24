Finding a teammate with a clear path to the basket, Jacob Counts unleashed a behind-the-back bounce pass that led to an easy score.
The scene of the basketball game was the gym at Bowling Green Junior High School at the end of a presentation given Wednesday by Counts, a wheelchair basketball athlete and assistant coach on the USA Under-23 wheelchair basketball team, and Ian Smith, a former special education teacher who founded Skool Aid, a Cincinnati-area organization that offers educational enrichment programming.
Counts and Smith teamed up to give a presentation to BGJHS students about disability awareness, discussing adapted sports, dispelling some myths about people who live with disabilities and answering questions from students.
"I would say I want the people we speak to to find what they're passionate about and pursue that no matter what it is," Counts said after a presentation to seventh-grade students. "Focus on positive things and strengths in their lives, especially when they're going through difficult times."
Counts was 13 when he was walking home from school in Covington one afternoon along a set of railroad tracks.
He tried to hop on a passing train and fell under it, leading to the amputation of both of his legs.
Counts said he kept his spirits up during the subsequent months of hospitalization and rehabilitation by befriending other youths contending with disabilities and welcoming visits from his friends from school.
"Watching some friends going through disabilities that were tougher than mine and more involved, they were still super upbeat, happy people focusing on the positive things in their lives, and that kind of applies to all of us," Counts said. "We're all going to have bumps in the road, but we also have strengths we can focus on, and I realized it's my choice where I'm going to focus."
Counts went on to take up and excel in wheelchair basketball, becoming a three-time college champion at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, representing the U.S. team in the 2008 Paralympics and playing professionally in European wheelchair leagues.
After retiring from competitive playing, Counts and Smith, a childhood friend, helped develop their disability awareness program at Skool Aid.
Smith said the program aims to forge connections between youths with disabilities and those without disabilities and encourage people to uplift others emotionally in times of need.
"In the world of disability, there's a small mindset change where I think there's this view of pity when you see somebody with a disability," Smith said. "What we are trying to change is to turn that into curiosity and then there start to become friendships."
Smith, who does not have a disability, was turned onto the sport of wheelchair basketball by Counts, and the two have developed a friendly rivalry.
Wheelchair basketball athletes use chairs specially designed for the sport, with slanted main wheels to allow for quicker movement and a smaller set of rear wheels to help with balance.
"The first few times you play, your arms are just jello," Smith said. "Trying to keep up with Jake is almost impossible."
For the second half of the program, students and teachers got to take part in a game of wheelchair basketball with Smith and Counts, who demonstrated his skills as a ballhandler, passer and shooter.
The game involving the seventh grade students drew lots of cheers at each basket and ended in a tie, unofficially broken by a game of rock, paper, scissors.
"It's fun, but it's super hard, though," said J.R. Perkins, a seventh grade students at BGJHS who went on to marvel at Counts' skill. "It takes a lot of arm strength ... I bet it took a lot of work to get that far."