New science labs, band and choral rooms housed in a “music suite” and a Medical Arts Academy complete with an ambulance bay and robotic patients will greet students at Bowling Green High School when they return for in-person classes Monday.
With a virtual ribbon-cutting for parents and a guided tour for local dignitaries, Bowling Green High School celebrated the completion of its phase one renovation Wednesday.
“It was only a few days ago that we knew when our high school students would get to walk these halls and enjoy the benefits of a new state-of-the-art facility,” said Jane Wilson, who chairs the Bowling Green Independent School District Board of Education.
With the high school set to welcome about 1,000 students back next week – with a mix of both in-person and online classes – Wilson said she was sure students “will make this space their own in a short period of time.”
As a point of pride, Wilson noted that each classroom has natural light provided by windows, “which was a luxury in the old building.”
The modern design drew praise from Mayor Bruce Wilkerson, who participated with other local elected officials including Warren County Judge-Executive Mike Buchanon and state Rep. Patti Minter, D-Bowling Green.
“This is fantastic,” Wilkerson said after stepping away from a common area that offered a sweeping view of the school’s campus. “This is well thought out.”
Beginning in 2018, the roughly $22.5 million renovation project adds a two-story classroom wing that spans 90,000 gross square feet to the existing high school.
By the time it opens in the fall of 2023, the fully rebuilt high school will offer a dizzying array of features for students. They include a new 700-seat auditorium, a new indoor pool, auxiliary gym, media center, student commons and courtyard, along with additional classrooms for world languages, computer technology, art, business education and family and consumer science.
Speaking to parents Monday during a virtual ribbon-cutting, BGHS Principal Kyle McGraw went down the list of new features for high school students this year.
The phase one expansion contains 80 percent of the school’s classroom space, including all of its core content classrooms, new acoustically-designed spaces for band and choir practices and a Medical Arts Academy with labs for EMT, phlebotomy and nursing education.
The Joseph Tinius LEAD Academy, which helps integrate freshmen into the high school experience, is on the second floor and is drenched in purple-and-gold graphics to convey school spirit.
There are nine specialized science rooms that add several new biology and chemistry labs for students.
“These spaces will help ensure that our students get plenty of hands-on science experience, which can foster learning and a love for the sciences,” McGraw said.
There’s something for teachers, too. Phase one also includes four faculty workrooms throughout the building complete with a kitchen, restrooms and a conference room.
“Teachers will use the workrooms to plan and move into the classrooms to teach,” McGraw said.
Ahead of the start of in-person classes, McGraw said teachers have been working to create student seating charts to aid in social distancing.
The school isn’t planning to use Plexiglass dividers at this time to separate students, but masks must be worn and social distancing will be the norm, along with encouraging frequent hand washing, McGraw said.
He anticipated that 500 students will be in session at the high school each day under the hybrid A/B schedule that allows students to attend in-person two days a week. Another 250 students are planning to attend school virtually.
