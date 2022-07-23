As Saturday’s Stuff the Bus live event moved into the late morning hours with temperatures already climbing into the 90s, it seemed like Tony Rose was radiating as much energy as the sun.
The WDNS-FM (D-93) morning show host busied himself guiding volunteers as they loaded carts full of school supplies onto the two buses parked outside Crossroads Express on Scottsville Road.
When he wasn’t doing that, Rose was enthusiastically greeting and taking selfies with visitors who streamed into the event to donate supplies or money, at least during the times when he wasn’t appearing on streaming videos posted to social media throughout the day to give updates on the day’s haul.
“It’s just an unforgiving heat, but it’s been amazing because we’ve seen bag after bag after box after cartload of supplies come in,” Rose said.
Stuff the Bus began in 2005 with a simple idea – Rose spending a weekend on a Warren County Public Schools bus that would be loaded up with school supplies donated by community members.
Rose recalled that about two tons of supplies were donated that year, which he learned afterward was enough to last local schools about a month.
What started as a wacky radio stunt has morphed into a nonprofit foundation that has awarded thousands of dollars in classroom grants to teachers, helped build three outdoor classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic and established scholarships in memory of longtime Stuff the Bus volunteers.
“This community has embraced this project and I’m just blessed to be the mouthpiece of it,” Rose said.
Last year, the Stuff the Bus Foundation of Southern Kentucky allocated $50,000 in classroom grants directly to teachers and the foundation was active in providing assistance following the deadly tornadoes that hit the area in December.
“We’re able to give back to classrooms and award teachers grants where they can use those funds to order what they need for their students to be successful,” said foundation president Kyle Wolz.
A new wrinkle added to the live event this year was that teachers were encouraged to come by and “shop” for their classrooms, Rose said.
Volunteers from seven title sponsors were on hand Saturday to collect contributions of supplies and money.
“Their vision is our vision, and what better way to think long-term than to invest in our youth,” said Chris Hall, market president for Farmers Bank and Trust, one of the title sponsors for Stuff the Bus. “It’s a very infectious atmosphere, and you can tell that there’s a strong need in our community, not just in Bowling Green but also surrounding counties. Kids are in my heart and I don’t think there’s any better organization to be a part of.”
Rose was happy to see volunteers representing the title sponsors putting in the literal sweat equity on Saturday.
“All these people out here grinding away, they’re doing it because they love this community and they love the mission statement of giving all kids a level playing field on the first day of school,” Rose said. “When we bring on partners, you’re not just writing a check to give us a donation, you’re writing a check as an investment in what we’re doing for classrooms and teachers.”
Rose projected that about four tons of supplies would be collected at the end of the day and distributed to schools in a 15-county area to go with thousands of dollars in financial contributions, but emphasized that Stuff the Bus Foundation accepts contributions year-round.
“Just because we’re stuffing a bus today doesn’t mean we don’t need your donation tomorrow,” Rose said.
– To contribute online, visit stuffthebusky.com/donate