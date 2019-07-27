Stuff the Bus has a new way of doing things.
No longer is the annual school supply drive a four-day event, founder Tony Rose said.
On Saturday, two school buses were positioned outside the Bluegrass Cellular location on Campbell Lane throughout a 12-hour telethon in which Rose, who’s also known in the Bowling Green area as morning personality for D93 WDNS-FM, took to the air, along with numerous others, to encourage donations.
“This year’s been special. It went from a four-day marathon to a one-day sprint,” he said.
While Stuff the Bus saw people stop by in person to donate checks or school supplies throughout the day, there were also lots of donations coming in online and by phone, neither of which was an option previously, Rose said.
“We wanted to do something where we could really focus in and be super dialed in,” Rose said, adding that it’s easier to coordinate volunteers for a single day than for an event spanning more than half a week.
Because the annual supply drive, which started as a publicity stunt Rose orchestrated in 2005, has grown into a full-fledged nonprofit organization, Rose was confident he and numerous volunteers could do it all on one Saturday, historically the event’s busiest day.
“We felt better as a foundation, you know, having it in one day and we knew we could get the job done in one day with the great partners that we have in the community,” he said.
Rose said that when he started Stuff the Bus, he never would have guessed the scale it would eventually have.
During its first year, the event brought in 2.5 tons of school supplies. In 2018, it brought in some 25 tons that were distributed to schools in 15 counties, he said.
“Every year, I am left speechless and I’m a guy who talks for a living. I’m left speechless at the way this community embraces this concept,” he said.
Around 5:30 p.m., nearly 12 hours into the telethon, Shane Watts pulled into the Bluegrass Cellular parking lot and presented volunteers positioned at two tents in the nearby grass a bag of markers and crayons.
Watts, who recently moved to the area from Florida, said he learned about Stuff the Bus on Facebook and wanted to contribute.
“There’s always a need for helping the kids and the teachers out,” he said. “Teachers, you see it, they don’t have the supplies so they’ve got to pay for them out of their own paychecks.”
Watts also noted the prevalence of children whose families can’t afford the supplies they need.
Chris Harp, who helped Rose found Stuff the Bus 14 years ago but is no longer involved in organizing it, dropped by Saturday with his 5-year-old daughter Cassie Harp to donate rulers, crayons, notebooks and folders.
Harp said he still donates every year.
Several times in the past, Harp has delivered Stuff the Bus supplies to schools, and remembers being shocked by the reaction he’d get from the districts’ family resource and youth service center workers, who are responsible for reducing the impact of barriers to education such as hunger and poverty.
“They’d be so excited when we pulled up,” he said. “I don’t know if underfunded would be the word, but there’s a need for supplies.”
Rose agreed, noting that he remembers being amazed at how quickly the 2.5 tons of supplies the first Stuff the Bus were distributed.
“We thought that would last forever and the schools literally used it in the first week,” he said.
Rose also mentioned the impact these supplies can have on children whose families otherwise can’t afford them.
“When they are able to walk into school on the first day of school on a level playing field, that changes the entire game,” he said.
While he can’t measure this year’s Stuff the Bus against previous years so soon, Rose said that there’s more to his efforts this year than just a one-day event.
People will be able to donate supplies at various dropoff locations throughout August, he said.
Additionally, the Stuff the Bus Foundation, which gained its nonprofit status last year, by working with community partners like Wendy’s of Bowling Green, can tackle other issues students face throughout the year,
“We’re able to address the need for school supplies in July but as a foundation now we’re able to address the need of having a hot meal at Thanksgiving or winter coats at Christmas or clothes for graduation for kids,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.