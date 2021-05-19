One of the founders of the Stuff the Bus school supplies drive will live on through a new scholarship named in his honor.
Steve Meredith, who died last month, was a longtime local radio personality who worked with WDNS-FM (D-93) morning show host Tony Rose to start the Stuff the Bus event 17 years ago.
Now, the nonprofit Stuff the Bus Foundation that grew out of that original weekend event will award two Steve Meredith Stuff the Bus Memorial Broadcasting Scholarships annually.
The first two $500 scholarships will go to Western Kentucky University broadcasting students Sophia South of Alvaton and Katherine Brooks of Russellville.
The scholarship honoring Meredith, who most recently was host of the “Drive Time” program on WKCT radio (930 AM and 104.1 FM), joins the Bobby Hunton Memorial Scholarship that now awards two $1,000 scholarships each year.
Like Meredith, Hunton was instrumental in starting Stuff the Bus and helping it grow before his death in 2020.
“We’ve lost two of our founding members,” Rose said. “But to be in a position to continue to honor their legacy is really special.”
Rose pointed out that Daily News Broadcasting is contributing $500 to match the contribution from the Stuff the Bus Foundation toward the scholarships that will be administered through the WKU College Heights Foundation.
It’s a fitting way to honor Meredith, Daily News Broadcasting General Manager Alan Cooper said.
“Steve was a crucial part of what we do as a company,” Cooper said. “He could do it all, from morning drive to in-depth interviews. He loved being a broadcaster. We couldn’t think of any better way to remember his legacy than rewarding future broadcasters.”
Contributions to the Stuff The Bus scholarship fund that goes to both the Hunton and Meredith scholarships can be made through the stuffthebusky.com website.
Applications for future scholarship awards can also be made on that website.
– Follow business reporter Don Sergent on Twitter @BGDNbusiness or visit bgdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.