A push for donations from the Stuff the Bus Foundation after the Dec. 11 tornadoes devastated parts of Bowling Green has raised more than $200,000 for local relief.
Much of the funding has already been distributed to local school systems that have families in need, as well as some local businesses.
Foundation President Kyle Wolz said the focus is now on accepting monetary donations, since the initial need for food and other items has been met.
Wolz said the foundation is working with family resource centers in the county and city school systems to understand which families still need assistance. From there, the resource centers distribute the checks to the community.
“It’s been amazing,” Wolz said of the public response. “Not only just in our community, but all over the country, folks have helped out. We have talked with people from different places all over, but we have seen local businesses step up as well.”
He said the idea for the foundation to call for tornado relief donations was sparked by Gary Fields, superintendent of the Bowling Green Independent School District, and D-93 WDNS-FM morning show host Tony Rose, who helped start the foundation.
“The idea is that we already had the process in place,” Wolz said. “We had the opportunity to step up. It was an easy transition to lean into that. It became a bigger thing for us. Support just kept rolling in.”
Wolz said as long as a need exists, the foundation will continue to answer the call – not just in Warren County, but in surrounding counties that were also hit hard by the tornadoes.
The Stuff the Bus Foundation is a recognized nonprofit organization raising money for local schools 12 months a year. Earlier this summer, the annual Stuff the Bus event raised more than $40,000.
Wolz said the best way to donate money for tornado relief is by visiting the foundation’s website at stuff thebusky.com/donate.
