In 15 years as the front man for the annual Stuff the Bus school supplies drive, Tony Rose has seen it all from those who donate: paper, pencils, crayons, sports equipment, even electronics.
That’s why it’s attention-grabbing when he says of a large donation coming this year from longtime Stuff the Bus partner Wendy’s of Bowling Green: “I really think this might be the most timely donation we’ve ever had.”
It’s hard to argue with Rose, the WDNS (D-93) FM radio personality who launched Stuff the Bus as a promotional stunt 15 years ago and has watched it grow into a full-fledged nonprofit foundation that awards grants and scholarships along with those notebooks and pencils that go to school family resource centers for distribution to children in need.
Wendy’s of Bowling Green, franchise owner of nearly 100 of the fast-food restaurants in parts of four states, is purchasing 15,000 surgical face masks that will make their way through the Stuff the Bus Foundation to those family resource centers, which will use them to help schools meet state face-covering requirements during the coronavirus pandemic.
“This couldn’t come at a better time,” said Todd Hazel, who oversees family resource centers for Warren County Public Schools. “Our family resource centers are looking at budget cuts of as much as 15 percent while trying to prepare for the impact of the coronavirus. Being able to get these masks will make a difference.”
“Tony deserves the credit,” said Bayne Million, Wendy’s of Bowling Green vice president, “He thought up the idea of getting masks. We secured the funding to pay for them. It was an obvious thing for us to help with.”
Million said Wendy’s was thinking about both students and teachers in deciding to buy the masks.
“For teachers, their whole world has changed,” Million said. “Their job now is not just teaching. It has escalated to where they have to be responsible for the safety of others.”
When Rose approached him about funding masks, Million knew it fit with the Wendy’s corporate history of supporting children and education.
“I thought it was a great idea and a great way to give back to students,” he said. “Those children may lose their masks, so these being donated are intended as a backup. It’s a great way to help out and contribute to the safety of students.”
Rose pointed out that the mask donation illustrates how the education world has been transformed by the pandemic.
“Over the past 15 years, we have donated more than 125 tons of school supplies,” Rose said. “Things like crayons and pencils are still important, but we had to decide how we were going to live in the COVID-19 world.
“We’re now in a world where a face covering has turned into a basic school supply.”
Rose said he would like to see the masks employed throughout the 10-county region that Stuff the Bus now covers.
The foundation’s regional “Summer of Giving” campaign, held in conjunction with corporate sponsor Houchens Industries, has already begun.
Customers at more than 20 Houchens-owned stores in Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Grayson, Logan, Simpson and Warren counties can buy $1 “mobiles” to support Stuff the Bus.
Rose said the goal of that drive that continues throughout July is $15,000. The foundation also has a live event scheduled for 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. on July 25 at Bluegrass Cellular on Campbell Lane, giving local residents the opportunity to donate money or school supplies.
Wendy’s of Bowling Green has already donated in a big way, but Million said the company is ready to increase its contribution as the altered school year unfolds.
“Fifteen thousand masks sounds like a lot,” Million said. “But we don’t know how far that will go. In 60 or 90 days, if there is more need, we’ll gladly do it again.”
