Like the young public school students it serves, Bowling Green’s annual Stuff the Bus event continues to undergo changes.
Started nearly two decades ago as a stunt by local radio personality Tony Rose, Stuff the Bus has evolved into a full-blown nonprofit foundation that awards grants and scholarships that benefit students and educators.
Rose, though, hasn’t forgotten the roots of an event that has seen him fill school buses with tons of notebooks, crayons, pencils and other supplies each July since 2005.
The WDNS-FM (D-93) morning show host and volunteers will be at the Crossroads Express convenience store at 1851 Scottsville Road on Saturday from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m., taking donations that he said will “help level the playing field” for students in need when the school year starts.
“We have this responsibility to provide school supplies for kids who need them,” Rose said Wednesday.
Those needs could be greater than normal this year.
“This is the first Stuff the Bus post-tornado,” said Rose, referring to the December tornadoes that leveled many Warren County homes and displaced families. “We’re seeing schools and families with different needs.”
The Stuff the Bus Foundation has already helped with many of those needs, raising thousands of dollars that have been distributed through family resource centers in the Bowling Green and Warren County school systems.
That’s typical of what the foundation does these days.
Rose estimates the foundation awards $50,000 in classroom grants each year to teachers who apply. The nonprofit also awarded a $5,000 grant that helped start the Bowling Green school system’s Teranga Academy for international students.
In addition, the foundation awards two $1,000 scholarships and two $500 scholarships each year in honor of longtime Stuff the Bus volunteers Bobby Hunton and Steve Meredith, both of whom passed away within the past three years.
Such philanthropic activities could hardly have been predicted when Rose gave birth to Stuff the Bus by spending a hot weekend on a Warren County Public Schools bus back in 2005.
“I would’ve never imagined that what started as a guy living in a bus for a good cause would turn into a foundation that affects people’s lives 12 months out of the year,” Rose said. “In many ways we have become a resource for our community in its time of need.”
Sponsorships and cash donations will help Stuff the Bus meet many of those needs at a time when the volume of donations of school supplies from the general public is hard to predict.
“We’re dealing with a volatile economy, and we worry that families aren’t going to be able to donate as much this year,” Rose said. “We also have the supply chain issues. There’s only so much stuff on the shelves (at retail stores).”
Still, Rose expects another dynamic event Saturday, even as temperatures soar near 100 degrees. He said civic groups, Western Kentucky University sports teams and others are expected to turn out.
– More information about the Stuff the Bus live event, including a list of most-needed items and a link to make a monetary donation, can be found at stuffthebusky.com.
