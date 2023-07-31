News_bus072422-2.jpg
Stuff the Bus Foundation founder Tony Rose (left), hands Foundation President Kyle Wolz a box of donated school supplies Saturday during the annual Stuff the Bus event at Crossroads Express in 2022.

 Grace Ramey/grace.ramey@bgdailynews.com

The Stuff the Bus Foundation of SOKY will host its 18th annual “Wendy’s Stuff the Bus Live Event” to collect unused supplies for students across Warren County.

