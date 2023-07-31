The Stuff the Bus Foundation of SOKY will host its 18th annual “Wendy’s Stuff the Bus Live Event” to collect unused supplies for students across Warren County.
The event will take place Aug. 5 at the Crossroads Express at 1851 Scottsville Rd. from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
All donations will go to family resource centers in schools within Bowling Green and Warren County to help K-12 students.
“We’ve been doing this for 18 years, and there’s always a need in every single county,“ founder and D-93 morning show host Tony Rose said.
Beginning as a charity stunt in 2005, collecting around 2 tons of donations, Stuff the Bus SOKY has grown exponentially. In recent years, it has collected almost 20 tons of supplies for local schools.
Not long after founding the group, Rose welcomed his 10-year-old daughter to the world. He says now he “gets it” when he sees families with kids coming to donate.
“The bus is like that child’s first act of charity,” Rose said. “It’s an easy sell for them to understand what they’re doing. That’s going to help someone in their class.”
Anything a student might need for class is accepted: crayons, pencils, notebooks, backpacks, binders and paper, to name a few. In addition, the foundation collects items like deodorant and toiletries, clothing and accessories, and non-perishable snacks like granola bars and crackers.
“We’ll take anything a kid from kindergarten to 12th grade would need to start the school on an even playing field,” Rose said.
In addition, the foundation may accept some larger donations. Rose said a local business once donated a used copier machine, which was quickly snatched up by a local after-school program.
“I was like ‘you know what, put it on the bus, because we’ll find someone who’ll use it,’ ” Rose said. A program’s copier “was on the fritz and they took it. They used that thing for probably two or three years before it gave out.”
Rather than hosting a four-day event like previously, Stuff the Bus now plans local collections in around 14 counties. In addition, it allocates $5,000 monthly for classroom grants to various schools.
It also awards four scholarships each year in partnership with the Western Kentucky University College Heights Foundation: Two Bobby Hunton Memorial Scholarships for $1,000 each, and two Steve Meredith Broadcasting Scholarships for $500 each.