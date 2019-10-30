It could be Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's worst nightmare.
The Republican said "Good riddance" in 2016, when Democrat Speaker of the House Greg Stumbo was defeated in his race to keep his seat in the state House of Representatives.
Now Stumbo is the frontrunner in the race for state attorney general and could prove to be as much of a foil to the governor as current AG Andy Beshear if Bevin prevails in his tight race for reelection against Beshear.
Stumbo, in Bowling Green Wednesday to speak at a Rotary Club meeting at the Bowling Green Country Club, staked out positions that show he could be as much of a gadfly during a second Bevin term as Beshear has been during his first.
A leader by seven percentage points over Republican Daniel Cameron in a recent Clarity Campaign Labs poll of the attorney general race, Stumbo spoke little about that race but a lot about his priorities if elected to a post that he also held from 2004 to 2008.
Just as he clashed with Republican Gov. Ernie Fletcher over hiring practices and other issues in that first term as AG, Stumbo could butt heads with Bevin.
His views on health care, for example, are in sharp contrast to those of the governor.
"Affordable and accessible health care ought to be a right," Stumbo said. "I supported Gov. (Steve) Beshear's expansion of Medicaid. I think that was one of the best things we've ever done in Kentucky."
Bevin hardly agrees and has tried to implement a Medicaid waiver that would include work or community service requirements for able-bodied adults wanting to receive Medicaid benefits.
"The waiver is foolish," Stumbo said. "It doesn't make sense to me. I'm not opposed to people having to work, but there are too many logistical problems involved. Plus, states that have implemented similar Medicaid waivers have seen participation go down."
On abortion, an issue that pro-life Bevin has wielded like a hammer against the Planned Parenthood-endorsed Beshear, Stumbo seemed in sync with his fellow Democrat in not planning to defend anti-abortion laws passed by the General Assembly.
Although his personal faith might lead him to oppose abortion, Stumbo said defending what he described as "unconstitutional measures" would be a waste of tax dollars.
On a couple of issues – fighting the state's opioid crisis and legalizing medical marijuana – Stumbo did seem to find common ground with Bevin.
Bevin has criticized as inadequate the $24 million settlement former Kentucky Attorney General Jack Conway reached with Purdue Pharma, manufacturer of the OxyContin painkiller, and has promised to pursue bigger settlements.
Stumbo, who now works for the Morgan and Morgan law firm that has handled a number of cases against drug companies, said he supports Andy Beshear's efforts to bring lawsuits against various pharmaceutical companies.
"I want to hold them accountable," Stumbo said. "I'm not going to close the door on criminal investigations either."
The Floyd County native said the state could reap as much as $4 billion by going after all the drugmakers who have contributed to an opioid epidemic that he says results in 30 deaths per week.
That money should then be used for education and treatment, he said.
"We can't incarcerate ourselves out of this problem," said Stumbo. "We need to have treatment programs to give the people suffering from addiction a chance."
On another drug-related issue, medical marijuana, Stumbo and Bevin would seem to see eye-to-eye.
Bevin has voiced his support for medical marijuana, citing its "incredible medicinal value."
Stumbo on Wednesday said he supports legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky.
"It has helped kids with autism," he said. "And we know that states that have adopted medical marijuana have seen a decrease in their opioid abuse rates. I believe it's something we ought to pass in Kentucky."
Whether he will return to the AG's office and work with a fellow Democrat in Beshear or work in opposition to Bevin on many issues will be decided Tuesday.
The 68-year-old Stumbo likes his chances against Cameron, a 33-year-old Hardin County native who has served as U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell's legal counsel.
"He's a nice young man," Stumbo said of his opponent, "but I believe experience matters."
As for the governor's race, Stumbo labeled it a "dogfight" but said he believes his party's cohesiveness could put Beshear over the top.
"We just seem to be more united than the Republicans," he said.
