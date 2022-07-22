Long surrounded primarily by farmland, the Kentucky Transpark industrial park in northern Warren County is getting a new neighbor: a residential development.
Even as it approved the gobbling-up of more of that farmland by the Transpark, the City-County Planning Commission of Warren County on Thursday approved a rezoning expected to lead to a 185-lot subdivision development on a 59-acre site stretching from Glasgow Road to Loving Road.
The development plan of the C&T Properties LLC headed by Chris and Tim Gravil was ultimately approved by a 5-1 vote, but only after commissioners heard some opposition and the developers made some concessions.
Attorney Chris Davenport, representing the Gravils, said his clients agreed to reduce the development from its original 213 homes to 185, bump the minimum square footage from 1,200 to 1,300 and install sidewalks on both sides of interior streets.
That left the development with a density of 3.13 homes per acre, still high for the rural area, but Davenport argued that it's still a good fit in an area that needs entry-level housing.
"This is the first proposed sewered development in this area," Davenport said. "That's when you get these drastic changes in density.
"That's not necessarily a bad thing because of the need for housing."
A number of residents in the Glasgow Road area turned out to speak against a development that they see as changing the area drastically.
"I definitely see the need for houses," said Jonathan Strode, who lives on Glasgow Road. "But I still think that's a lot of homes per acre."
Another Glasgow Road resident, Jerry Pitcock, questioned the wisdom of putting a large residential development near a sharp curve on Loving Road.
"There have been so many accidents on that curve," he said.
The vote to amend the Future Land Use Map to change 26 of the acres from industrial to mixed-use/commercial reflected the doubts about the project.
The FLUM amendment passed 6-4, with commissioners Shannon Blackburn, Gayla Cissell, Debbie Richey and Rick Starks voting against it.
Starks cast the lone dissenting vote on the zone change to single-family residential as only city of Bowling Green and Warren Fiscal Court appointees were eligible to vote.
That zone change must still go to fiscal court for final approval.
Another zone change near the Gravils' development will lead to further expansion of the Transpark and accommodate potentially the largest industrial development in the industrial park's history.
An application by the Inter-Modal Transportation Authority that oversees the Transpark to rezone 300 acres along Freeport Road from agriculture to heavy industrial passed 6-0 and completes the rezoning of acreage needed for the Envision AESC electric-vehicle battery plant.
The acreage, being purchased from the Talgarreg Farm Partnership led by Lucy Monin Webb and William Jones Monin, is earmarked for the second and third phases of the 3 million-square-foot battery plant that is expected to employ more than 2,000 people.
Gaines Penn, the attorney for the ITA, said work on the first 200-acre phase of the project should start later this year. The second phase will begin about 24 months later, Penn said.
Responding to concerns about increased traffic on Freeport Road, Penn said access to the battery plant will be primarily through an extension of Production Avenue. He also pointed out that money has been allocated in the state road plan for improvements to Freeport Road and other access points to the Transpark.
The rezoning will go to Warren Fiscal Court for final approval.
Thursday's meeting saw the planning commission approve four other small residential developments, some of which met with opposition.
JS Property Holdings LLC, headed by Josh Roney of Brownsville, was approved for rezoning 5.13 acres at the intersection of Smiths Grove-Scottsville Road and Martinsville Road from agriculture to residential estate in order to develop five single-family residential lots.
Roney's plan to build homes of at least 1,300 square feet encountered resistance from residents of the community near the Allen County line.
"The density will go way up in this area," said Steve Gray, who lives on Cox Road. "I can see two lots, maybe three, on that property, but five is too many. I worry about the traffic."
Regina Goodman, who lives on Martinsville Road, also spoke against a development she said isn't appropriate along her narrow road.
Those concerns about the project were reflected in the vote on a FLUM amendment changing the property's designation from agriculture to rural density residential.
Blackburn, Cissell, Richey and Evan Brown — all representatives from the county's four small cities — voted against a FLUM amendment that passed 6-4.
Those representatives from Oakland, Plum Springs, Smiths Grove and Woodburn weren't eligible to vote on the rezoning, which passed 6-0 and will move on to fiscal court for final approval.
Also approved Thursday:
- The application of Gary Alan Hunt to rezone 5.34 acres along Louisville Road near the Edmonson County line from agriculture to rural density residential in order to develop three houses of at least 1,300 square feet each.
- An application by the estate of Deborah Key Howell and Larry Glenn Howell to rezone 5.039 acres at 3720 H.E. Johnson Road from agriculture to low-density residential in order to develop three single-family residential lots with houses of at least 1,800 square feet.
- The application of Elder Property Enterprises and Robert and Glenda Hurt to rezone 2.3945 acres at 312 and 362 Collett Road from residential estate to single-family residential. Counting two existing homes on the property, the applicants plan to develop the acreage with a maximum of six residential lots with houses of at least 1,500 square feet.
All those rezonings will go to fiscal court for final approval.