Smoking cocktails and sparkling steaks will be the newest offerings at a downtown Bowling Green site that has been home to a number of restaurants over the years.
Once home to the Brickyard Café fine-dining restaurant and later to the San Juan Smokehouse that offered barbecue and Caribbean cuisine, the building at 1026 Chestnut St. will now house a new concept called Landon’s Sugar Shack.
“We’re coming here to do something new,” said Sugar Shack owner Anthony Adams, who once owned Anthony’s Fatburgers and other restaurants in Lexington. “I call it casual upscale. It’s still comfort food, but it’s a little different.”
That difference lies in a concept cooked up by Adams’ son Landon Marsh, who is the eatery’s general manager.
“I had thought about doing another Anthony’s Fatburgers, but he (Marsh) came up with a better concept,” explained Adams.
Marsh sums up the concept for the restaurant that is next door to the Oriental Steakhouse as “a different experience that Bowling Green doesn’t have.”
“We’ll have dry ice in our cocktails, so it will create smoke when it’s brought to the table,” Marsh said. “Some of our steaks will have sparklers in them.”
Marsh’s new restaurant will offer steaks, seafood, wings, pizza and burgers in what he says will be “an upscale feel with a sports bar vibe as well.”
As its name implies, Landon’s Sugar Shack will be heavy on the sweet stuff. Marsh said cheesecake, cakes, cookies and milkshakes will be on the menu along with the likes of apple pie egg rolls.
Marsh and his father have been hiring staff, and they’re shooting to open the restaurant Oct. 14, when they will have some food give-aways and other promotions.
Landon’s Sugar Shack will be open Sunday through Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. and then extend those hours to 3 a.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The 57-year-old Adams, who has nearly 30 years of experience in the restaurant business, believes his latest venture is positioned for success.
“Being downtown, I feel like the lunch business will be good,” he said. “I think we have a good product, and Bowling Green seems like a town that will support something local.”
