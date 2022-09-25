A walk to bring awareness to the issue of suicide will take place next month in Bowling Green.
The “Out of the Darkness” walk, which will be at 1 p.m. Oct. 9 at Ephram White Park, not only brings hope and support to those whose lives have been touched by suicide, but also serves as a fundraiser for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.
Katelyn Simpson, the walk’s organizer, lost her brother to suicide 17 years ago and has been the organizer of the local walk since it began 10 years ago.
“I initially went to a walk in Louisville and a friend suggested that I start a walk in Bowling Green, so that’s kind of how it got started,” she said.
And since this is also a fundraiser, Simpson said she knows that a lot of people want to know where their money goes.
“All of the proceeds from the walk go to the AFSP toward research, advocacy, support and education,” she said.
Information on the AFSP website shows that $5,088 has been raised so far for this year’s Bowling Green walk and Simpson said that total doesn’t include sponsor donations.
She said $13,000 was raised last year and over $100,000 has been raised in the 10 years since the walk began.
Simpson said she is grateful for sponsors that make the walk possible, including Rivendell, First Bank, Hughes and Coleman, LifeSkills, ATM Media Solutions and the title sponsor, Cheetah Clean, which will begin a weeklong fundraiser Monday, where a portion of what you spend on a wash will go to the AFSP.
This year’s walk will include food trucks and participants can also bring their dogs, as long as they are on a leash, she said.
“Although it is a sad subject, the walk is a way to show that it is also an important subject,” she said. “And it’s going to take place at Ephram White, which is such a beautiful park and a calm setting.”
Statistics on the AFSP website showed that 45,979 Americans died by suicide in 2020, which makes that the 12th leading cause of death in the U.S.
On average, there are 130 suicides per day and the suicide rate in 2020 was 13.48 per 100,000 individuals.
Simpson said that last year, in Kentucky, 800 died by suicide.
But there is hope.
“We know that through research, suicide is preventable,” she said. “One good thing about COVID is that, even though people’s mental health suffered more, it was also being talked about more. Unfortunately, suicide is a heavy subject, but talk saves lives and I truly believe that.”
Simpson said she has had conversations with several people about suicide.
“I talked to someone the other day whose mom committed suicide 40 years ago and it was never talked about,” she said. “All of these conversations are hard, but it’s something you need to start talking to your kids about early. It’s got to start at home.”
Other ways Simpson said that suicide can be prevented is by staying on top of your mental health and “confiding in someone that you feel comfortable with talking to about your struggles.”
Seeking professional mental health help is also important, and Simpson said it is now becoming even easier with access to online therapy.
She said the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s new, easy-to-remember number, 988, which provides 24/7 crisis care for those in need, is also beneficial in the prevention of suicide.
“Reach out to others,” she said. “You never know what is going on with anybody else. If you don’t talk about it, you are never going to know.”
For more information about the Bowling Green walk and to register or donate, visit supporting.afsp.org.