Summer activities fair set for Tuesday pre-Hot Rods game By SARAH MICHELS sarah.michels@bgdailynews.com Sarah Michels Author email Apr 22, 2023 Bowling Green families learn about summer activities and programs at a previous summer activities fair organized by Community Education. Courtesy of Community Education Before the Hot Rods play the Asheville Tourists on Tuesday night, Community Education will be busy matchmaking.From 5 to 6:30 p.m. on April 25, Community Education will host its summer activities fair at Bowling Green Ballpark under the concourse. If there is rain, the fair will be Thursday.Families will be able to check out 23 different summer programs that range from pre-K to 12th grade. Some activities run throughout the entire summer, while others are week-long camps. The full list includes:Art camps;Christian summer camps;Greenwood High School girls soccer and volleyball;Historic RailPark & Train planes, trains and automobiles camp;Music lessons;Kentucky Kids on the Block summer puppetry camp;Parks & Recreation summer camps;Race Aquatics Swim Club lessons and team swimming;Riding on Faith Equestrian summer horse camp;SOKY dance lessons and camp;Southern Lanes summer camp and leagues;Trolley ToursWarren County Public Library summer reading program;Warren County 4-H camp;WKU football camps and more.The fair is free, and those who sign in before 6 p.m. will also earn free tickets to the Hot Rods game. Bill Oldham, Community Education executive director, said that it is "a good turnout" this year after the pandemic slowed things down for a few years.There are fewer vendors than pre-pandemic, because some organizations are no longer having programs or have more limited spots available.While Community Education does not directly benefit from the fair, Oldham said it's part of their mission to collaborate with local organizations and help the community, even in an indirect way."We're matchmaking," he said.During the fair, kids and parents can ask questions and learn more about their various options."It's a one-stop shopping experience for families," Oldham said. "... Each family is going to have different needs, and each student is going to have different interests." – Follow regional reporter Sarah Michels on Twitter @sarah_michels13 or visit bgdailynews.com.