The Pickin In BG Concert Series will be held in multiple locations in Bowling Green this summer.
The series will launch at 5 p.m. Saturday at Basil Griffin Park before a two-night set at the Capitol Arts Center. The July 24-25 shows at the Capitol will begin at 7 p.m.
The performance at Basil Griffin Park is free and doesn’t require a ticket. People who plan to attend the shows at the Capitol can register for free tickets on the Warren County Public Library website.
The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department said seven musicians will perform at Basil Griffin Park.
The July 24 concert at the Capitol will showcase Willie Huston, Scott Harris, Martha Christian and Tommy Johnson, the library said. The second concert at the Capitol will feature Jamie Resch, Dan Moolin, Skip Cleavinger and Rebecca Baumbach.
The concert at the Basil Griffin Park amphitheater will be from 5 to 7 p.m.
Leah Spurlin, a special projects manager for Warren County’s parks department, said the concert at Basil Griffin Park should be enjoyable.
“We have been thinking of ways to help local musicians this year,” Spurlin said. “We’re trying to get people out to the park to listen to some really good music.”