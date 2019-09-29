The calendar says it’s the end of September, but it feels closer to the end of June. A summerlike weather pattern is back in southcentral Kentucky bringing humid highs in the mid-90s back as we look to start October. The only hope for any rainfall comes with a disturbance toward the end of the week that could toss a scattered storm our way by Thursday afternoon, with slightly lower temperatures. For more weather information, visit http://wxornotBG.com.
Sunday: 95º/70º Mostly Sunny
Monday: 94º/68º Mostly Sunny
Tuesday: 95º/ 70º Mostly Sunny
Wednesday: 95º/ 68º Mostly Sunny
Thursday: 90º/ 65º Isolated PM Storm
