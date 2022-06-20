Celtic music and poetry will mark the longest day of the year and bring the familiar joys of the Winter Solstice celebration into the summer season Tuesday in downtown Bowling Green.
Three types of celtic pipes, traditional dances, poems and the violin are just part of the things planned for the Summer Solstice celebration at 7 p.m. at the Capitol Arts Center.
In comparison to Winter Solstice concerts that celebrate the shortest day of the year, as well as darkness, this Summer Solstice event is meant to honor sunshine, lightness and harvest, according to Rebecca Baumbach, a violinist who will perform at the Capitol.
The Summer Solstice and the Winter Solstice concerts will “look similar but have a different feel,” according to Jennifer Bailey, marketing and communications manager at the Warren County Library. Bailey said that the music is going to be more upbeat and that the vibes are going to be more “summery.”
Bailey added that it was the idea of Baumbach and Skip Cleavinger, another musician who will also participate in the Summer Solstice celebration, to organize the concert.
Cleavinger said that for this concert, musicians will have a companion – Marie Eaton, who will read her poetry.
A fan favorite part of all concerts is the dance, which is performed outside the Capitol, around the fountain, at the end of each Winter Solstice celebration, Bailey said. Baumbach and Cleavinger have confirmed that this season will be no exception – the audience will be able to learn a special circle dance.
“These dances bring the community together,” Cleavinger said.
Bailey said Winter Solstice celebrations have become a tradition for the community.
“We even did a virtual Winter Solstice during the pandemic when we could not have in-person interactions because of COVID-19, so it just made sense to do the Summer Solstice,” she said.
Apart from Eaton, Baumbach and Cleavinger, other artists who will perform at the Capitol are John Skelton and Pat Broaders.