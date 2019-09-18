Conditions we’ve been dealing with for what seems like an eternity will stick for another day Wednesday across the area. Sunny, muggy conditions will take over after patchy fog early, allowing temperatures to scamper between the low and mid 90s this afternoon. Thursday and Friday will be slightly cooler, thanks to high level clouds increasing, before we’re right back in the 90s this weekend.
Wednesday: 94˚/ 68˚ Partly Sunny
Thursday: 89˚/ 70˚ Mostly Sunny
Friday: 88˚/ 65˚ Partly Sunny
Saturday: 87˚/ 62˚ Mostly Sunny
Sunday: 90˚/ 64˚ Isolated Storms
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.