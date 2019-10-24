A sunny, peaceful Thursday will see highs achieve the low 70s today. Soak it in while you can, before a major pattern shift Friday. A noticeable increase in cloud cover early will be followed by rounds of copious rainfall late Friday afternoon through Saturday. Generally, 2-4 inches of rain is expected, with more possible for localized areas. We’ll also be watching Saturday afternoon for the potential for strong/severe storms. For a complete forecast breakdown, see http://wxornotBG.com.
Thursday: 71˚ / 39˚ Mostly Sunny
Friday: 63˚ / 45˚ Showers Likely
Saturday: 65˚ / 50˚ Showers/Storms Likely
Sunday: 65˚ / 48˚Partly Sunny
Monday: 67˚/ 46˚ Mostly Sunny
