Sunny skies will be joined by a northwest breeze Thursday, creating tolerable conditions in comparison to the typical weather we have for mid-August. Highs will hang around the upper 80s, with humidity readings lower than what we’ve been experiencing. Enjoy it while you can, before intense heat and humidity return, along with isolated storm chances Friday into the weekend. For more forecast information, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Thursday: High 87˚/Low 65˚ Mostly Sunny
- Friday: High 91˚/Low 64˚ Isolated Storms
- Saturday: High 94˚/Low 71˚ Mostly Sunny
- Sunday: High 93˚/Low 73˚ Isolated Storms
- Monday: High 92˚/Low 74˚ Isolated Storms
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.