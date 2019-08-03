A sunny start to Saturday will have to make room for scattered cumulus clouds as the day wears on. Outside of pop-up shower and storm chances in the afternoon, conditions will remain on a similar wavelength to what we’ve been experiencing. An uptick in chances for the wet stuff is expected Sunday, before we dry back out early next week. For more forecast info, see http://wxornotBG.com.
- Saturday: High 88˚/Low 70˚ Isolated PM Storms
- Sunday: High 86˚/Low 68˚ Scattered Storms
- Monday: High 89˚/Low 66˚ Partly Sunny
- Tuesday: High 92˚/Low 68˚ Mostly Sunny
- Wednesday: High 91˚/Low 67˚ Isolated Storms
