Weather Alert

...Hard Freeze Expected Thursday and Friday Mornings... .Strong Canadian high pressure will build and settle in over the region for the end of the week. Expect several hours of below freezing temperatures both Thursday and Friday mornings. ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT /1 AM CDT/ TO 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ THURSDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EDT /9 PM CDT/ THURSDAY TO 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ FRIDAY... The National Weather Service in Louisville has issued a Freeze Warning, which is in effect from 10 PM EDT /9 PM CDT/ Thursday to 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ Friday. The Freeze Watch is no longer in effect. * TEMPERATURE...Lows Thursday 27-30F and Lows Friday 20-25F. * IMPACTS...Early vegetation sensitive to freezing temperatures may be damaged or killed. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. &&