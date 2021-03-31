For years, public education advocates have asked state lawmakers to fund full-day kindergarten for their students. On the last day of this year’s legislative session Tuesday, they got their wish – though some are now divided about whether lawmakers went far enough.
Lawmakers sent Gov. Andy Beshear an amended House Bill 382 that would provide $140 million in funding for full-day kindergarten in Kentucky’s public schools, effective for the next fiscal year.
“It gives us some opportunities we haven’t been able to do,” Bowling Green Independent School District Superintendent Gary Fields told the Daily News on Wednesday.
That could include raises for staff and new instructional initiatives, Fields said.
Most public school systems in Kentucky already pay for full-day kindergarten out of their own pockets. Fields estimated the resulting cost savings could put $550,000 to $600,000 back into the district’s budget next fiscal year.
“In one way, this could fill the void that occurred after the pandemic struck last year as the Governor & General Assembly were set to raise educator pay across KY,” Fields wrote in a tweet Tuesday. “In a district with staff who have been educating students in-person since 8/24/20, the time is now.”
On the other hand, Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Clayton was skeptical that state lawmakers would not claw back the funding at some point.
“Make no mistake; there is no plan for sustaining Kindergarten funding outside of School Boards raising local property taxes,” he tweeted Wednesday. “Politics win and the people pay; unfortunately, our communities will too.”
Chris McIntyre, chief financial officer for Warren County Public Schools, shared a similar view, telling the Daily News that HB382 doesn’t go nearly far enough for his district.
WCPS currently spends nearly $5 million to fund full-day kindergarten for its students. The legislation would reimburse the district for roughly $3.5 million.
“They are not truly funding kindergarten,” McIntyre said, noting that the bill is only effective for the 2021-22 fiscal year. “It’s one year.”
Without a permanent and dedicated revenue stream to finance full-day kindergarten, McIntyre said he worries state lawmakers might at some point cannibalize other areas of K-12 spending to sustain it.
“To me, it is just shortsighted in funding,” he said, noting that quality early childhood education sets students up for success in the long-term. “Full-day kindergarten should be fully funded.”
The bill also goes further, adding $575 million to help make the state whole for a loan it took out to pay out unemployment insurance claims precipitated by the coronavirus pandemic and the resulting economic fallout. Another $50 million goes toward high-speed internet projects for economic development.
The bill has been sent to Beshear for his veto or signature.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @NewsByAaron or visit bgdaily news.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.