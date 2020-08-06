Hoping to clear the air with superintendents during a weekly webcast, Interim Education Commissioner Kevin Brown attempted to clarify state expectations for schools as they prepare to reopen this month during the coronavirus pandemic.
In developing a slate of reopening guidelines, including what he called the state’s “flagship” Healthy At School guidance, Brown said Tuesday that the Kentucky Department of Education has attempted to balance state expertise with local control and flexibility.
He urged schools to make a good faith effort to follow state guidelines, and that if they ignore recommendations, they do so at their peril.
“If you want to go against the governor’s recommendation, which was based upon feedback from the White House, Centers for Disease Control (and Prevention), the Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Public Health and others, then you and your board can do so,” Brown said during the video conference. “But you better be prepared to reap the consequences if you’re going against all of that guidance and feedback.”
Brown emphasized the potential public health consequences of disregarding state-issued recommendations, which he said have been crafted in partnership with the Kentucky Department for Public Health and other authorities to limit community spread of COVID-19.
“If a district chooses to go in another direction, you probably will get a call from myself and the governor asking you to rethink that decision, but at this point it is a recommendation,” Brown told the superintendents.
Temperature checks before school, physical distancing in classrooms, contact tracing to limit outbreaks and a requirement that most students wear masks – apart from kindergarteners and students with certain health conditions – will be expectations for schools hoping to reopen this fall.
Kentucky’s Healthy At School guidance document is a mix of top-line expectations and best practices for schools, with the latter defined as additional strategies that schools may choose to follow. For example, one best practice is using Plexiglas barriers as dividers between students in classrooms if approved by local health department environmental staff and if the panels meet fire code requirements.
“They’re already listed for you,” Brown said, responding to a question asking about specific requirements for schools. “If you think we’re being cute by saying they’re expectations when they’re requirements, and you want to mark out expectations and say requirements, that’s fine with me.”
Kentucky is currently in a two-week period leading up to Aug. 15 in which it’s trying to bring the number of virus cases under control so schools can safely reopen, Brown said. Gov. Andy Beshear’s recent mask mandate and order to close bars and reduce restaurant seating capacity are tactics of that strategy, he said.
The webcast also came with an announcement by Kentucky’s first lady Britainy Beshear of the state’s new Coverings for Kids campaign. The campaign was launched in partnership with Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman.
“It’s a statewide campaign that will collect homemade or store-bought mask donations to provide to Kentucky’s schools for students, educators and staff at no cost to the school districts. We’re hoping these donations will ease some of the burdens that schools and families face when it comes to having enough (personal protective equipment) on hand,” Britainy Beshear said in a news release.
To participate in the campaign, school districts are asked to create a central location for mask drop-offs.
School districts have been sent sample outreach packets complete with draft social media posts, logos and email prompts.
Communities will be asked to start donating Aug. 11. More information is available at firstlady.ky.gov/coveringsforkids.
– Follow education reporter Aaron Mudd on Twitter @BGDN_edbeat or visit bgdailynews.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.