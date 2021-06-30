WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the government can indefinitely detain certain immigrants who claim they will face persecution or torture if they are deported to their native countries.
The court held 6-3 that the immigrants are not entitled to a hearing about whether they should be released while the government evaluates their claims.
Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the court that “those aliens are not entitled to a bond hearing.”
The case involves people who had been previously deported and, when detained after re-entering the United States illegally, claimed they would be persecuted or tortured if sent back. One man is a citizen of El Salvador who said he was immediately threatened by a gang after being deported from the U.S.
An immigration officer determined the immigrants had a “reasonable fear” for their safety if returned to their countries, setting in motion an evaluation process that can take years.
The issue for the court was whether the government could hold the immigrants without having an immigration judge weigh in. The immigrants and the Trump administration, which briefed and argued the case before President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January, pointed to different provisions of immigration law to make their respective cases.
In his opinion for the court, Alito wrote that the administration’s argument that the relevant provision does not provide for a bond hearing was more persuasive.
In dissent, Justice Stephen Breyer saw it differently.
“But why would Congress want to deny a bond hearing to individuals who reasonably fear persecution or torture, and who, as a result, face proceedings that may last for many months or years...? I can find no satisfactory answer to this question,” Breyer wrote.
The federal appeals court in Richmond, Va., had ruled in the immigrants’ favor, but other appellate courts sided with the government. Tuesday’s decision sets a nationwide rule.
pipeline dispute
The Supreme Court sided with a pipeline company in a dispute with New Jersey over land the company needs for a natural gas pipeline.
Liberal and conservative justices joined to rule 5-4 for the PennEast Pipeline Co.
The 116-mile planned pipeline is to run from Pennsylvania’s Luzerne County to Mercer County in New Jersey. The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission had allowed the company’s project to move forward in 2018 by granting PennEast a so-called certificate of public convenience and necessity, but lawsuits followed.
The company ultimately took New Jersey to court to acquire state-controlled land for its project. PennEast argued the commission’s greenlighting of its project allowed it to take New Jersey to court and to use eminent domain to acquire state-controlled properties. The Supreme Court agreed.
Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority that when FERC issues a certificate of public convenience and necessity, federal law authorizes the certificate’s holder “to condemn all necessary rights of way, whether owned by private parties or States.”
Roberts was joined by conservative justices Alito and Brett Kavanaugh and liberal justices Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor.
The decision from the high court doesn’t end litigation over the pipeline. A separate challenge to the pipeline involving New Jersey is pending in a federal appeals court in Washington.
During arguments in the case in April, a lawyer for PennEast Pipeline Co. acknowledged that if the company had lost at the Supreme Court, the 120-mile pipeline would “not be built at least in anything like its current configuration.”
New Jersey, which opposes the pipeline project, had argued that PennEast couldn’t take the state to court to acquire the property – only the United States government can. The state argued that a federal law, the Natural Gas Act, does not explicitly authorize private lawsuits by private parties against states.