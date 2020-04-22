The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to review a lower court’s decision mandating that Rene Boucher be resentenced for assaulting U.S. Sen. Rand Paul of Bowling Green.
Boucher and his attorney, Matt Baker, had petitioned the high court for a writ of certiorari, or a formal review, of the decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 6th Circuit last year. That appellate panel found that the 30-day prison sentence and $10,000 fine imposed on Boucher for assaulting a member of Congress were too lenient and did not take into account the extent of the senator’s injuries from the 2017 incident in his yard.
The Supreme Court’s denial, which was issued Monday, doesn’t constitute the justices’ opinion on the merits of Boucher’s appeal, but it does send the case back before U.S. District Court in Bowling Green and Special Judge Marianne Battani, who imposed the initial 30-day sentence and fine.
Boucher has already served his time and paid the fine, as well as performed court-mandated community service.
Federal prosecutors had sought a 21-month sentence for Boucher, a retired physician, and appealed the sentence Battani imposed, detailing the injuries that the Republican legislator suffered after being tackled by Boucher, which included multiple rib fractures and bouts of pneumonia.
Baker has argued that the federal government didn’t have a right to appeal the sentence, saying the plea agreement Boucher and prosecutors reached left both sides legally bound by the judge’s decision.
The federal appeals court, though, found Boucher’s sentence to be “substantively unreasonable” and determined Battani offered no compelling justification to deviate so far below a penalty range of 21 to 27 months set forth in federal sentencing guidelines.
When Baker appealed that ruling to the Supreme Court, he argued that a resentencing hearing would expose Boucher to double jeopardy, essentially punishing him twice for one crime.
Attorneys with the U.S. Solicitor General’s Office argued that the Supreme Court could not take up the question of double jeopardy until after Boucher’s next sentencing hearing.
Baker said Tuesday he would raise the issue with Battani.
“I’ve been researching a motion I intend to file later in the week or the first part of next week to raise the double jeopardy issue to the trial judge,” Baker said. “We continue to believe that because Dr. Boucher has completely served a perfectly legal sentence that jeopardy attaches and that the case ought to be dismissed at this time.”
Boucher, who was a neighbor to the senator at the time, was arrested initially on a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault and appeared for arraignment in Warren District Court in 2017 after Paul was tackled in Rivergreen subdivision.
Federal prosecutors took over the case shortly afterward and charged him with a felony in U.S. District Court.
Boucher pleaded guilty to assaulting a member of Congress, and Paul later sued him for damages.
A Warren Circuit Court jury in 2019 awarded Paul $375,000 in punitive damages, $200,000 in compensatory damages and $7,834 for medical expenses.
Paul testified at that trial that he feared for his life when he was attacked while doing yard work at his house.
