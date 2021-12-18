Dozens of homes were destroyed or severely damaged in Barren, Logan and Hart counties while the Logan County Coroner’s Office confirmed an 87-year-old man died during the Dec. 11 tornadoes.
The coroner’s office said Robert Curtis Atchley of Auburn suffered a sudden cardiac arrest during storms that morning.
Logan County Judge-Executive Logan Chick said close to 20 homes in the county were “completely lost” and others may be later torn down to cover losses.
“We have a lot of damage, but it’s mostly rural,” Chick said. “We got a lot of farms, buildings and several houses that will need to be replaced. The storm probably affected around 300 homes.”
Chick said the areas most impacted by the tornadoes in Logan County were the Green Ridge, Cooperstown, Homer and Chandlers Chapel communities – among others.
“We had around four minor injuries,” Chick said. “We were very blessed we didn’t have any more than what we did. If the storm went a mile and a half south, it would’ve hit Russellville. We are certainly appreciative of all the help we have been receiving.”
Barren County Emergency Management Director Tracy Shirley said there was significant damage from Park City to Cave City along Louisville Road. Shirley said at least five houses in that area were destroyed and several others had major losses.
“If you draw a line from 4325 Park City Bon Ayr Road to Cracker Barrel in Cave City, you find damage in a straight line,” he said. “At this point in time to my knowledge we have not received any injuries or casualties. We are very thankful of that.”
Shirley said Cave City’s residential area sustained minimal damage before the tornado passed into Hart County.
That’s where Hart County Judge-Executive Joe Choate said about 100 properties were affected, and 25 homes were either destroyed or sustained extensive damage. The area around Shady Lane Church Road in Hardyville experienced the most destruction, he said.
“That put us at about 250 people who were affected by the storm,” Choate said. “We were included in the major disaster declaration by FEMA. That will help out a lot with insurance. We had no deaths. We are very blessed.”
Choate said only one person in the county was transported to a hospital for injuries suffered in the storm.
“We were very fortunate,” he said. “I want to personally thank the governor’s office, (U.S. Sen.) Mitch McConnell’s office and (U.S. Rep.) Brett Guthrie’s office for calling and making sure we had the declaration. It was unbelievable to see over five different counties helping us. Everybody really pulled together to help out.”
Renters in Caldwell, Christian, Fulton, Graves, Hart, Hickman, Hopkins, Logan, Lyon, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Taylor and Warren counties whose homes and properties were damaged by severe storms and tornadoes may apply for FEMA individual assistance.