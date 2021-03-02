Marguerite Carter has experienced a lot in her long life. After all, at 107 years old she has now lived during two devastating worldwide pandemics – the Spanish flu of 1918 and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Now, after receiving her second COVID-19 shot Feb. 21 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green, “Margy” Carter is now fully vaccinated and will survive two pandemics during her lifetime.
When asked what her feelings were on receiving her full vaccination, Carter urged the rest of the public to do the same.
“I am very grateful I can get it (the COVID vaccine),” Carter said. “One needs to be careful and eat healthfully and trust in God.”
She lives in Allen County, but Carter is actually from Elm Creek, Neb., where she was the 16th of 17 children. Her parents were immigrants from Norway who settled on what she said was a large farm.
She met her husband, Ralph Carter, after attending school in Texas, and her first job was teaching elementary school in Nebraska.
The couple moved to Scottsville so they could be closer to their only son, Dr. Lee Carter, who had taken a job in the city. Ralph Carter passed away in 1985.
Carter said she does not remember a whole lot about the Spanish flu, but one of her brothers became very ill during that time.
Daughter-in-law Marilyn Carter said Margy Carter did feel tired after receiving her second shot and her legs felt weak. However, the feeling quickly wore off.
“There is no holding her down,” Marilyn Carter said. “She has a cheerful personality and her sense of humor is so charming. She was very pleased to learn that her immunization convinced some of her friends to do the same.”
“What confuses her is why people won’t take the vaccine,” Marilyn Carter said. “She often wonders why people won’t consider being healthy. She is glad to have it. She just wanted to make sure she is safe. She had a sister who died at a young age of polio. She understands the value of a vaccination.”
Over the past year, Margy Carter has mostly kept to herself while trying to practice a healthy lifestyle.
“I tried to abide with all the health principles: Eat good food (she is a vegetarian), I wash my hands frequently, I exercise daily and I get sunlight when I can,” Margy Carter said. “I have stayed at home this year. Anyone that can come to see me has worn masks.”
She said she keeps a regular diet filled of vegetables, fruits and homemade whole-wheat bread. Carter also said she drank four glasses of water before breakfast over a span of several years.
However, when asked how she has been able to live a long and healthy life, she focused on her loved ones and her faith.
“I’m thankful for good relatives and friends,” she said. “Growing up we had a lot of laughter and love – doesn’t mean we always got along, but we stayed close together as a family. The most important of all is my close walk with my Lord.”
– Follow reporter John Reecer on Twitter @JReecerBGDN or visit bgdailynews.com.
