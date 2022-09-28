A man robbed the Dollar General Store on Three Springs Road Tuesday night, and police made an arrest early Wednesday.
Thomas Joshua Lamb, 40, was arrested at his home by the Bowling Green Police Department on a charge of first-degree robbery.
According to an arrest citation, police responded to a call of a robbery in progress at the store at 813 Three Springs Road, where a clerk reported that a white male entered the business, lifted his shirt to expose what appeared to be a handgun and demanded money.
The man was given money and then left the store.
In-store surveillance video showed the robber wearing a camouflage jacket, and city police later received a tip from a former BGPD officer who reported capturing the license plate number of the suspect's vehicle, the citation said.
City police located the vehicle at a Pascoe Boulevard apartment and made contact with Lamb, who confirmed he was at the store around the time of the robbery, but denied involvement, the citation said.
Lamb was arrested on an unrelated warrant, and police showed Lamb's daughter video surveillance footage of the suspect and she identified Lamb as the robber and that they were both at the store around the time of the robbery, according to the citation.
Police found a camouflage jacket and an airsoft gun in the apartment, and Lamb denied both that the gun belonged to him and that he had it with him at the Dollar Store, records show.
Lamb was set to be arraigned Wednesday in Warren District Court.
— Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.