A suspect in a deadly shooting on Collegeview Drive was booked into Warren County Regional Jail early Friday morning.
The shooting left Robert Cherry, 43, of Bowling Green, dead.
Michael Burgett, 44, address unknown, was arrested on charges of murder and tampering with physical evidence.
Burgett was set to appear in Warren District Court on Friday morning for arraignment.
Warren District Judge John Brown entered a not guilty plea on Burgett's behalf and appointed a public defender to represent him, according to online court records.
Burgett is due to return to court July 28 for a preliminary hearing.
According to the Bowling Green Police Department, officers were called around 8:16 p.m. Thursday to the 1400 block of Collegeview Drive regarding shots fired.
When officers arrived a few minutes later, they found Cherry dead in the road.
A witness identified Burgett as the shooter, and he was located by police a short time later in the 1300 block of South Lee Drive and taken into custody, according to BGPD.
"Burgett was detained and was no longer in possession of a firearm," Burgett's arrest citation said. "Burgett was transported to BGPD (headquarters) where he refused to answer questions and requested an attorney."
Burgett has a prior criminal history in Warren County, including a number of drug-related convictions. In his most recent criminal case prior to his arrest this week, Burgett was convicted in Warren Circuit Court in 2011 of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and several other offenses, receiving a 20-year sentence.
Online Kentucky Department of Corrections records indicate that Burgett had been on parole since at least Jan. 23, 2020.
Burgett remains in Warren County Regional Jail under a $500,000 cash bond.