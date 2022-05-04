City police have charged a Bowling Green man with attempted rape and burglary in connection with a 2020 home invasion.

The Bowling Green Police Department said officers investigated a reported burglary in progress Nov. 6, 2020, at a Ridgecrest Way residence.

An elderly woman reported waking up to a man standing over her bed.

The man jumped on top of her and attempted to restrain her, but the woman was able to get a gun she kept nearby and fire several shots at the intruder, BGPD said.

The man had fled the residence when police arrived, and officers located a blood trail inside the home.

Through investigation and forensic testing, police identified the suspect as Craig Byrd, 42.

Byrd, who is in the Warren County Regional Jail on unrelated charges, has been charged with first-degree attempted rape and first-degree burglary in the 2020 incident, police said.

