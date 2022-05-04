Suspect identified in 2020 home invasion By the Daily News May 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Craig Byrd Click here to sign up to receive each day's headlines via email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save City police have charged a Bowling Green man with attempted rape and burglary in connection with a 2020 home invasion.The Bowling Green Police Department said officers investigated a reported burglary in progress Nov. 6, 2020, at a Ridgecrest Way residence.An elderly woman reported waking up to a man standing over her bed.The man jumped on top of her and attempted to restrain her, but the woman was able to get a gun she kept nearby and fire several shots at the intruder, BGPD said. The man had fled the residence when police arrived, and officers located a blood trail inside the home.Through investigation and forensic testing, police identified the suspect as Craig Byrd, 42.Byrd, who is in the Warren County Regional Jail on unrelated charges, has been charged with first-degree attempted rape and first-degree burglary in the 2020 incident, police said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesMan dies from gunshot wounds on East 13th StreetWarren County grand jury returns indictmentsWCPS investigating survey questions given to elementary students'Downzoning' clear choice for storm-damaged residentsBrenda Smith MartinJerry FreyJeffrey Allen FaulknerSecond arrest made in investigation of theft from BG companyWork on Rockingham roundabout to start soonThelma Jean Evans (Rice) Images Videos State News Remains of World War II soldier to be buried in Virginia Man who abducted, sexually assaulted woman gets 101 years. Nurse, dentist, doctors, charged with drug distribution Candidate shooting suspect to remain in federal custody Yum: Q1 Earnings Snapshot National News Judge overseeing Chauvin civil rights case accepts plea deal Ex-cop's murder trial to remain in Fort Worth, judge rules Amber Heard testifies she was assaulted by Johnny Depp Fire crews take stand against destructive New Mexico blaze AP News Summary at 6:26 p.m. EDT POLITICAL NEWS Oath Keeper from NC pleads guilty to seditious conspiracy Michigan Senate passes 5% base funding increase for schools DHS disinformation board's work, plans remain a mystery What's next in the investigation of the Supreme Court leak? Arizona Gov. Ducey signs bill giving $400M for I-10 project Latest e-Edition Daily News Daily News Upcoming Events Venue Directory Artist Directory Call ahead to confirm events. Due to COVID-19, many events have been canceled but hosting organizations might not have updated their entries. Email Blast Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily News Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a digest of each day's headlines & events from The Daily News by email? Signup today! The Amplifier Headlines & Events Email Blast Would you like to receive a weekly digest of headlines & events from The Amplifier by email? Signup today! Daily News Hosted Events The Daily News is a proud host of community enrichment events. Join our Daily News Events mailing list to learn about the next event we are planning. Sign up now. Manage your lists Real-time Stocks Market Data by TradingView