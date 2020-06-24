An arrest warrant has been obtained against a man accused of leading police on a pursuit in Barren County.
The Barren County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday named Michael B. Banks, 45, of Louisville, as the person involved in the pursuit, which took place June 18.
According to the sheriff's office, a deputy observed a stolen Honda CRV that had been previously involved in a pursuit involving Kentucky State Police and other agencies traveling on Edmonton Road on that day.
Another pursuit began when the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, and the driver of the Honda struck several vehicles on Columbia Avenue in Glasgow.
The vehicle then traveled up an embankment and struck the front porch of a residence and a fence before coming to a stop. The driver ran from the scene, according to the sheriff's office.
Banks is a white male, 6 feet tall and 180 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and a receding hairline. Anyone with information about his whereabouts can contact the sheriff's office at 270-651-2771.
