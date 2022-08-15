A Bowling Green man who previously testified to his role in a 2019 homicide will stand trial in February, a judge ordered Monday.
Jeffrey Lee Smith, 49, received a Feb. 7 trial date in Warren Circuit Court on charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence and receiving stolen property (firearm) in the death of Smajo Miropija.
Miropija, 49, was found dead Feb. 8, 2019, at his business, Mega Transport, on Porter Pike.
According to previous courtroom testimony, Miropija died by asphyxiation via strangulation. His body was badly burned and an extension cord was found wrapped around his neck.
Police recovered Smith’s DNA from the crime scene, according to prior testimony.
At a pretrial conference Monday, Warren Circuit Judge John Grise didn’t rule on a motion by Smith’s attorney, Dennie Hardin, to withdraw from the case, setting a separate hearing on that motion for Dec. 5.
Hardin had formally requested removal from the case July 28, citing in a filing on that date that Smith is “rejecting a plea deal and wants a trial against counsel’s advice.”
In court on Monday, Smith confirmed that he wished to go forward with a trial and rejected an offer from Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron to settle the case.
Earlier this year, Smith was a pivotal prosecution witness at the trial of his co-defendant, Antonio Wilson.
During Wilson’s trial in March, Smith testified that Wilson offered him payment for killing Miropija, who was the father of Wilson’s then-girlfriend.
Smith said at the time that Wilson had driven him to Mega Transport on the night before the homicide to familiarize himself with the building and that Wilson provided Smith with a truck that was registered to Miropija the following day to drive to the business.
Smith testified that he and Miropija were involved in a lengthy fight during which Smith used a tire thumper against Miropija repeatedly.
He also said Wilson brought him back to Mega Transport later in the day to burn Miropija’s body.
A jury convicted Wilson of complicity to murder but found him not guilty of tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.
Wilson, who has maintained his innocence, was sentenced to 35 years in prison.
During the trial, Wilson’s defense team brought out prior inconsistent statements that Smith made to police about his role in the homicide, along with earlier testimony in open court in which Smith denied killing Miropija or setting his body on fire.
Those disclosures came during a 2021 pretrial conference in which Smith was put on the witness stand to testify about whether a deal had been negotiated for Smith to testify against Wilson in exchange for leniency in his own criminal case.
Smith said at the time that there was no deal in place, though he did expect to receive a lighter sentence.
