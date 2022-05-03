A Bowling Green man accused of abusing a child in video footage has turned down an offer to resolve the case and requested a trial.
Nesean Q. Darvin, 26, appeared Monday in Warren Circuit Court for his criminal case, in which he has been charged with three counts of first-degree criminal abuse.
The case was on the docket for Darvin to enter a guilty plea, but Darvin’s attorney, James Rhorer of the state Department of Public Advocacy, informed the court that Darvin had changed his mind about entering a plea and instead asked for a trial date.
Asked by Warren Circuit Judge John Grise to detail the plea offer, Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron said his office was offering a 10-year prison sentence if Darvin pleaded guilty to each of the three counts charged against him.
Grise told the attorneys to communicate with him later about a possible trial date.
Darvin was arrested in September by the Bowling Green Police Department after officers investigated a child abuse complaint.
Court records said police received an email with a picture of a 7-year-old child showing marks on his lower back and buttocks that appeared to have come from being struck by a cord.
Two videos attached to the email also appeared to show Darvin and the child wearing boxing gloves.
“The child was crying and begging for Darvin not to hit him,” BGPD Detective Jared Merriss said in Darvin’s arrest citation. “Darvin then strikes the child in the back/side of the head, causing him to fall and hit the couch.”
The child then screamed for his mother and was struck several more times by Darvin, court records said.
When police spoke with Darvin, he reportedly told officers that he had been keeping the child for the summer because of behavioral issues and was trying alternative punishment methods.
According to an arrest citation, Darvin said the welts seen on the child were caused by thin sticks tied together.
Two co-defendants have been charged with first-degree criminal abuse by complicity based on allegations that they did nothing to stop what was happening despite being present for it.
Laquan Head, 26, and Matthew Shockley, 19, have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them, and their cases are pending in Warren Circuit Court.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
