A Bowling Green man suspected of taking part in a murder-for-hire appeared Monday for pretrial conferences in multiple criminal cases against him.
Jeffery Lee Smith, 46, is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and receiving stolen property (firearm) in the death of Smajo Miropija, 49, of Bowling Green.
Miropija’s badly burned body was found Feb. 9 at a building on Porter Pike.
Court records feature claims that Smith was paid by Antonio Wilson to strangle Miropija after Wilson – who dated Miropija’s daughter – got into an altercation with Miropija.
Wilson has pleaded not guilty to complicity to commit murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.
Warren County Common-wealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron said he and Smith’s attorney, Dennie Hardin, have discussed the homicide case and four separate indictments charging Smith with weapon and drug offenses and how to proceed with resolving each of those cases.
At Cohron’s request, Warren Circuit Judge John Grise directed Smith to return to court Dec. 16.
“I think we’ll be in a position at that time to either resolve or set all the cases other than the homicide case for trial,” Cohron said.
Miropija’s death was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department, and detectives made contact with Wilson the day after the body was found in an attempt to interview him.
Wilson declined to speak with police at the time but said he would meet at a later date. Detectives learned Feb. 11 that Wilson had booked a flight to the Philippines, according to city police.
Wilson was arrested the following month in the Philippines and was brought back to the United States during the summer.
Smith was arrested Feb. 26 by Kentucky State Police in an unrelated case, when a state trooper at a traffic checkpoint detected an odor of marijuana coming from Smith’s vehicle.
According to an arrest citation, Smith pulled away from a trooper attempting to handcuff him and attempted to reach into his jacket.
Smith attempted to reenter his vehicle, and a trooper used a baton on Smith in order to get him to release his grip on the steering wheel, an arrest citation said.
After Smith was detained, police recovered a handgun from inside Smith’s jacket, according to his arrest citation, and he was later indicted in that incident on charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, resisting arrest, menacing, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The remaining indictments against Smith, including one returned last year, charge him with a total of two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
