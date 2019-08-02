An Allen County man accused in a deadly 2017 shooting has been charged with drug offenses in a separate criminal case.
Jackie Mutter, 64, of Scottsville, is set to be arraigned Aug. 13 in Allen Circuit Court on an indictment charging him with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than two grams, meth), convicted felon in possession of a handgun, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor.
The drug charges arose from an investigation involving multiple law enforcement agencies.
On April 17, members of the Barren River Drug Task Force, Allen County Sheriff's Department, Scottsville Police Department and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed a search warrant at Mutter's Old Hartsville Road residence.
According to an arrest citation, law enforcement seized about 22 grams of crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, a handgun and a shotgun.
Two small children were at the residence as well, Mutter's arrest citation said.
Mutter has pleaded not guilty in a separate case charging him with murder.
He is accused of shooting Wendell Jackson, 38, on Jan. 2, 2017, at Jackson's Scottsville residence on Hade Bell Road.
Mutter has been in Allen County Detention Center since his April 17 arrest.
Police investigating Jackson's death were able to arrest Mutter after an informant came forward with allegations that tied Mutter to the homicide.
Deputies were dispatched to Jackson's residence five days after his death on what was originally believed to be a suicide call.
Jackson’s partially frozen body was found in the garage with a pistol lying under one of his feet.
Detective Bill Francis of the sheriff's office was contacted to come to the scene after deputies found blood on both of Jackson’s hands and around his chest.
In an affidavit, Francis said Jackson's left leg appeared misshapen, and law enforcement found an apparent compound fracture and multiple bullet wounds on the leg.
Mutter had been interviewed earlier in the investigation, but he made no admissions, court records show.
“Other than blood there was not very much evidence at the scene,” Francis said in the affidavit. “There were five empty casings found around the garage and there were two fired casings found in the revolver. For the past two years there have been several individuals interviewed and leads looked into but none panned out to anything, however the key name that kept coming up was Jackie Mutter.”
A forensic analysis of the gun determined last year that blood belonging to two people was found on the weapon. One blood sample belonged to Jackson while the other sample belonged to an unknown person.
On April 5, Francis and drug task force detectives spoke with an inmate at Barren County Detention Center in Glasgow who claimed to have information about the shooting.
The informant told detectives that Mutter and another person were present with Jackson when the shooting occurred and that afterward the informant was brought a pair of boots to burn.
A week after the shooting, the person who was with Mutter visited the informant at his house and asked him to get rid of the gun, but the informant “thought he was being set up and refused to help,” court records show.
The informant went on to tell investigators that he and his wife had gone to Mutter’s house on the night of the shooting and saw that Mutter had a gunshot wound to his left arm.
Mutter reportedly admitted to the informant that he shot Jackson, according to the affidavit.
“There was an issue between Mr. Jackson and Mr. Mutter,” Francis said in the affidavit. “The issue is a girl ... who was dating Mr. Mutter and messing around with Mr. Jackson.”
The handgun found at Mutter's house when law enforcement executed the search warrant fit the description of a gun that Kentucky State Police Crime Lab analysts determined fired the rounds at the scene of the homicide, according to an arrest citation.
