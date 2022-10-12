A man accused in a deadly 2020 shooting at Whiskey River Pub has been ruled competent to stand trial.
Shannon Eugene Ward, 45, of Elizabethtown, appeared Wednesday in Warren Circuit Court for a competency hearing in his criminal case.
Ward is charged with murder and first-degree wanton endangerment in connection with the death of Ellis Wayne Souders, 42, of Bowling Green, who was shot Sept. 5, 2020, at the River Street bar.
Ward spent about six weeks under observation at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in August and September, where he was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.
Dr. Timothy Allen testified that, while Ward came to KCPC with a diagnosis of post-traumatic stress disorder and a mild traumatic brain injury stemming from his previous career in the U.S. military, Ward was able to manage his symptoms through medication.
Ward underwent a battery of neuropsychological tests to assess any potential effects his brain injury would have when it came to assisting in his criminal defense.
“There was no evidence of cognitive impairment from his brain injury,” Allen said.
Allen testified that Ward was able to communicate and process information effectively, was cooperative with others at KCPC and was able to answer basic questions about the legal process.
“He described in a sophisticated manner how he may or may not testify and how testifying might be self-defeating for him,” Allen said.
Allen concluded that Ward was capable of assisting in his own defense.
“I did not find he lacked the ability to appreciate the criminality of his conduct,” Allen said.
During Wednesday’s hearing, it emerged that Ward was determined to have a blood alcohol level of 0.259% some hours after the shooting, a level more than three times the legal limit for drivers.
It was also disclosed that Dr. John Mundt, a psychologist retained by Ward’s legal team, evaluated him and concluded that Ward exhibited extreme emotional disturbance at the time of the shooting.
Questioned about the finding by Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron, Allen clarified that extreme emotional disturbance is a legal determination rather than a medical diagnosis.
Ward’s case is set to go to trial Nov. 8.
Souders’ death was investigated by the Bowling Green Police Department, which interviewed witnesses and reviewed video surveillance footage from Whiskey River Pub.
According to prior court testimony, footage shows Ward and Souders standing next to one another at the bar when Ward pulls a handgun from his waistband and shoots Souders in the head.
Witnesses told police that Souders posed no threat to Ward at the time of the shooting and detectives found no evidence indicating the two knew one another prior to the incident, according to an arrest citation.