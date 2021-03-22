The trial for a Bowling Green man accused in a deadly shooting has been pushed back.
Nathanael Mieses Nevarez, 21, will face a jury trial Dec. 7 in Warren Circuit Court on charges of murder, first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, tampering with physical evidence and two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
Nevarez is charged in the death of Holden Heath, 19, who was shot Dec. 27, 2019, at his apartment on Torridge Avenue.
During a pretrial conference Monday via video conference, Nevarez’s attorney, James Rhorer of the state Department of Public Advocacy, requested that Nevarez’s trial be postponed from July 16.
Nevarez is being held in the Warren County Regional Jail, where attorneys were prevented until recently from visiting incarcerated clients in person because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rhorer said he met with his client in person at the jail and that Nevarez understood the need to postpone the trial date in order to allow more time to develop a working relationship.
The Bowling Green Police Department investigated the shooting.
In a hearing last year in Warren District Court, BGPD Detective David Grimsley said Heath identified his shooter as “Nate” and a juvenile at the apartment complex told police “Nate” referred to Nevarez.
Police determined Nevarez and Heath knew each other, and officers located Nevarez Dec. 28, 2019, at a Jackson Street apartment and took him into custody.
Nevarez reportedly confessed in a police interview.
“(Nevarez) had gone to Mr. Heath’s apartment with the intent, in his words, to commit a robbery,” Grimsley said during the 2020 hearing.
Grimsley testified Heath was armed during the incident and that Nevarez fired some warning shots before a brief struggle ensued between the two that ended up with Heath getting shot.
At the time of his arrest, Nevarez was charged only with murder and first-degree burglary in the shooting.
The additional charges came in an indictment returned by the Warren County grand jury.
Nevarez is charged with additional offenses in two separate indictments.
One indictment charges Nevarez with two counts of second-degree burglary, receiving stolen property valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000, custodial interference, second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, second-degree criminal mischief, third-degree criminal mischief, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The charges stem from police locating Nevarez in the apartment with his juvenile brother, who had reportedly been entered as a missing person.
Nevarez allegedly did not have permission to be in the apartment, which belonged to his grandmother, who was out of the country, according to court records.
A separate indictment charges Nevarez with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
