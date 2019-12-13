A Bowling Green man in jail awaiting a murder trial is now accused of beating an inmate with a food tray, requiring him to get stitches.
Joshua Crouch, 37, was indicted by a Warren County grand jury on a charge of second-degree assault.
The charge stems from an Oct. 30 incident at the Warren County Regional Jail involving Crouch and Cory Lockhart, an inmate serving a seven-year sentence on a robbery conviction, Kentucky court records show.
The incident began with a verbal confrontation in the common area of one of the cell blocks, with Crouch later entering an inner cell where Lockhart was and getting into a physical altercation with him, according to a citation.
Crouch, Lockhart and a third inmate, Dylon Kirby, came out of the cell still involved in the confrontation.
“The incident continued and then Crouch picked up a food tray and began striking Lockhart with it,” Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon wrote in the citation. “Eventually, Lockhart grabbed a food tray as well.”
Lockhart was struck in the head multiple times with the tray and was sent to The Medical Center, where he received 10 stitches to his head and one to his lip, court records show.
“Lockhart advised he was assaulted by Crouch and Kirby in the inner cell and advised it was racially motivated,” Harmon said in the citation.
Lockhart is African American. Online jail records show he was booked into the jail Feb. 1.
Crouch invoked his right to an attorney and did not give a statement to law enforcement.
Kirby was charged with a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault in the incident.
Crouch has been jailed since Feb. 12 on a charge of murder in the death of Tracy Riggsbee, 40, of Bowling Green, who was stabbed during a domestic dispute. The murder case is set for trial April 21 in Warren Circuit Court.
