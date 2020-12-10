A Smiths Grove man awaiting trial in a murder case has been charged in an apparent attack on another Warren County Regional Jail inmate.
Antonio M. Wilson, 41, is charged with first-degree strangulation in the Nov. 28 incident. He was arraigned Monday in Warren District Court, and a hearing was set for Dec. 16 in front of Warren District Judge Sam Potter.
Jail staff members were called about 1 p.m. Sept. 28 to a cell after someone pressed an emergency button there, an arrest citation said. Deputies met with Devon Gault, who claimed Wilson choked him during an altercation.
Online jail records show Gault, 25, was a federal inmate who was booked into jail Nov. 9 and released Wednesday.
Deputies reviewed security camera footage that appeared to show Wilson and Gault involved in a verbal confrontation at a video kiosk in a common area of the cell, with Wilson later rushing into an inner cell where Gault had gone.
“It was viewed and confirmed that Wilson had placed his hand around Gault’s neck/throat causing him to fall into the wall and then to the floor of the cell,” Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon said in an arrest citation. “What could be viewed on camera looked as though Wilson was choking him during the incident.”
Gault was cleared by medical staff to remain incarcerated. He told jail officials that Wilson choked him after a verbal disagreement, saying he could not breathe but he never felt as though he was on the verge of passing out, according to court records.
Interviewed by jail officials, Wilson disputed Gault’s account.
“Wilson advised deputies that he and Gault were friends and that they were always playing like that,” Harmon said in the arrest citation. “When asked about the physical contact in the inner cell, Wilson advised that Gault had fallen and he was helping him up.”
First-degree strangulation is a Class C felony carrying a punishment of five to 10 years in prison.
Wilson is currently jailed in a separate case in which he is charged with murder by complicity, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.
The charges stem from allegations that he paid Jeffery Smith to kill Smajo Miropija, 49, the father of Wilson’s then-girlfriend.
Miropija’s badly burned body was found Feb. 8, 2019, at a building on Porter Pike.
Wilson and Smith, who is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and receiving stolen property, have each pleaded not guilty, with Wilson’s case set for a trial April 28 in Warren Circuit Court.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
