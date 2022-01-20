A Bowling Green man awaiting trial in a murder case was arrested Wednesday for violating terms of his bond.
Pedro A. Alfaro, 26, was arrested on a bench warrant after a traffic stop Wednesday at Scottsville Road and the Greenwood Mall access road, court records said.
Alfaro is charged with murder in the Sept. 8, 2020, shooting of Kevin Morris, 20, of Bowling Green.
Alfaro had been free on a $50,000 surety bond, but Warren Circuit Judge John Grise issued a bench warrant for his arrest Dec. 28 after Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel “Tres” Miller filed a motion for the warrant and requested a bond hearing.
Miller’s motion said Alfaro violated terms of his bond by failing to complete a court-ordered drug treatment program at Men’s Addiction Recovery Campus.
An official with the Bowling Green drug treatment center said Alfaro entered the program July 26 to begin a 192-day program scheduled to be completed in February, but he left Dec. 16 in non-compliance, court records said.
The official said Alfaro committed three infractions during his time at the treatment center.
“Defendant left treatment without completing the program,” Miller said in his motion for the bench warrant.
Alfaro, who is now in the Warren County Regional Jail under a $10,000 cash bond, is due to appear Monday in Warren Circuit Court for a bond hearing.
This is the second time prosecutors asked for a hearing to revoke Alfaro’s bond.
Alfaro spent two months in jail after his arrest before being released Nov. 18, 2020, after his bond was modified from $500,000 cash to a $50,000 surety bond.
Miller filed a motion in July to revoke Alfaro’s bond, citing a June 21 report from pretrial services claiming Alfaro had failed a drug test the previous month and hadn’t called in daily to pretrial services officers as required.
Alfaro was taken into custody July 13 following a bond hearing and held in the Warren County Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash bond. That was modified later that month to a $50,000 surety bond and he was released July 26 and directed to attend the treatment program.
Alfaro’s murder case is set for a jury trial May 3.
His attorney, Alan Simpson, has argued that Alfaro acted in self-defense in the shooting of Morris.
According to court records and prior testimony, Alfaro had driven Morris and a juvenile to Campus Pointe Apartments on Fields Drive on the night of the shooting, which occurred in the parking lot of the complex.
During the investigation into the homicide, the Bowling Green Police Department gathered information that Morris and the juvenile reportedly discussed plans to rob Alfaro of two handguns that night.
A physical confrontation reportedly broke out in Alfaro’s vehicle just before the shooting.
While Simpson has argued that Alfaro was defending himself from the potential threat of lethal violence, Miller has countered that Morris was no longer posing a threat when he was shot outside Alfaro’s car.
A motion filed last year by Simpson to dismiss the murder case was denied in March by Grise.
