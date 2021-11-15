A man accused of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl was arraigned Monday and had his bond modified.
Isias Hernandez, 37, of Bowling Green, appeared in Warren Circuit Court on charges of first-degree rape (victim less than 12 years of age), first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, first-degree sexual abuse (victim less than 12 years of age), procuring or promoting the use of a minor (sexual offense) and custodial interference.
A not guilty plea was entered on Hernandez’s behalf by his attorney, David Cole.
Hernandez was arrested Sept. 5 after Bowling Green Police Department officers responded to a North Sunrise Drive residence.
The mother of the 10-year-old woke up that morning and realized the child was not in the home. She looked out the window and saw Hernandez’s vehicle parked in her driveway, court records said.
After walking outside, the mother saw Hernandez on top of the 10-year-old in the backseat of the vehicle with his pants off, an arrest citation said.
Questioned by police, Hernandez acknowledged the 10-year-old was in his vehicle, but “it wasn’t how it looked,” BGPD Detective Ryan Dillon said in Hernandez’s arrest citation.
Hernandez was jailed on a $50,000 cash bond, but Cole argued for a reduction to $10,000 cash.
Cole said the 10-year-old didn’t mention being sexually assaulted when police questioned her initially, and the allegation did not surface until she was interviewed by medical personnel at a hospital where she was taken for treatment.
Hernandez’s arrest citation said the girl reported that Hernandez took off her pants and then his own pants, adding that she did not want to elaborate.
A rape kit that was performed as part of the investigation revealed no evidence of sexual assault, Cole said.
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel “Tres” Miller clarified that the rape kit did not produce evidence of physical trauma to the hymen.
Cole’s investigation has turned up a potential defense.
“I personally talked to a witness who said she overheard (the 10-year-old’s) mother and aunt trying to extort money from (Hernandez) and would get him in trouble if he didn’t pay,” Cole said.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise said the charges were serious but added that an assessment of Hernandez by pretrial services showed a low probability that he would miss court dates or leave the area if he were released on bond.
“I think a $10,000 cash bond is a vey substantial bond,” Grise said.
The first-degree rape count is punishable by 20 years to life in prison.
If released, Hernandez would be required to live with a friend in Bowling Green who Cole said would be willing to house Hernandez. The bond forbids Hernandez from having contact with any minors unrelated to him.
Grise set a pretrial conference for Dec. 20.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.