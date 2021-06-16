A hearing for a Bowling Green man accused of murder was delayed after he requested more time to retain an attorney.
Eder Martinez Pineda, 30, appeared Wednesday in Warren District Court for a previously scheduled preliminary hearing.
Pineda is charged in connection with the death of Gregorio Alberto Jimenez, 27, of Bowling Green, who was found shot to death in a yard June 3 in the 700 block of Glen Lily Road.
Pineda appeared in the courtroom without an attorney.
Warren District Judge John Brown informed Pineda that an attorney who Pineda had contacted would not be representing him and asked Pineda whether he wished to represent himself, have a court-appointed lawyer represent him or delay his preliminary hearing so that he could hire an attorney.
Responding through an interpreter, Pineda said he wished to contact his family for help in retaining attorney Kevin Croslin.
Brown continued the hearing to June 23.
In a preliminary hearing, a judge determines whether probable cause exists that a crime has been committed and that the defendant committed the offense, typically after considering testimony, often given by a law enforcement officer involved in the investigation.
Also in court Wednesday, Brittany Miller, 30, of Bowling Green, identified in an arrest citation as Pineda's girlfriend, waived her right to a preliminary hearing and agreed to have her case sent to the grand jury.
Miller was arrested June 7 by the Bowling Green Police Department on a charge of first-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension.
According to an arrest citation, police investigating the June 3 homicide identified suspects through witness statements and examining surveillance video footage from the area.
"Brittany Miller knew investigators were looking for her boyfriend, Eder Pineda, based on Facebook messages she sent to people and conversations she had with friends," BGPD Detective Ryan Dillon said in Miller's arrest citation.
Dillon contacted Miller on June 4. Questioned by police, Miller said she had no knowledge of Pineda's whereabouts and had not talked to him since the previous night.
City police had information, however, that Miller had spoken with a witness earlier on June 4 and said she was with Pineda, court records show.
"Furthermore, another witness that is very close to the suspect told investigators that Miller has assisted Eder since the homicide even though she knows he is being sought in connection with the commission of a Class A felony," Dillon said in Miller's citation, which goes on to say that she could be charged with additional offenses as more information develops.
Eder Pineda is accused of shooting Jimenez multiple times around 8:15 p.m. on June 3.
The BGPD located Jimenez's body in the yard on Glen Lily Road shortly after responding to a check welfare call around 10 p.m. that same night.
A witness gave detectives a statement leading police to believe traffic was interrupted for a short time between 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 700 block of Glen Lily Road.
Detectives gathered enough information to believe that a black SUV was involved in the shooting, according to BGPD.
BGPD Officer Susana Aguilar recognized Jimenez from responding to a prior call on Collegeview Drive, and detectives located a black SUV in the driveway of a Collegeview Drive address, eventually identifying Eder Pineda as a suspect through interviews of residents there, according to city police.
Police also gathered information during the investigation leading them to believe that Pineda's brother, Jayro Pineda, had hidden the gun used in the shooting.
Jayro Pineda, 37, was arrested June 7 on a charge of tampering with physical evidence. He is due in Warren District Court on June 30 for arraignment.
Eder Pineda turned himself in on June 8 in Tompkinsville as officers from multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for him in Monroe County.