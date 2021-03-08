A man accused of fatally shooting his stepfather in Bowling Green three years ago was jailed last week for violating the terms of his bond.
Tanner Perruquet, 20, of Zeigler, Ill., was booked Friday into Warren County Regional Jail, the day a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
Zeigler is charged with murder in the death of Homer Boling, 36, of Bowling Green, who was shot May 5, 2018, at the Brandywood Court address where Perruquet and his mother lived at the time.
Perruquet had been free on a $50,000 surety bond since July 24, 2018, according to online Kentucky court records.
The terms of Perruquet's bond required him to live with family in Illinois and commit no violations of the law.
He was cited by the Bowling Green Police Department, however, on Feb. 10, after officers responded to a crash on Dishman Lane near Nashville Road.
According to a citation, police detected the odor of marijuana from Perruquet's vehicle, and a search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of three suspected marijuana joints and suspected marijuana in a bag.
Perruquet was cited by BGPD on charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and instructed on when and how to appear for court on the charges.
At a bond hearing Monday in Warren Circuit Court, Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron said he was notified of the incident by the Warren County Attorney's Office.
Cohron then filed a motion to revoke Perruquet's bond, and a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
Perruquet's attorney, Alan Simpson, said that when he received notice of the bench warrant, he contacted Perruquet and advised him to turn himself in at BGPD headquarters.
Simpson said in court Monday that he believed Perruquet was in Bowling Green because a relative living here had died.
Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson ordered that Perruquet's bond remain set at $50,000.
A pretrial conference in the murder case is set for April 26.
Perruquet was 17 at the time of the shooting and is being prosecuted as an adult.
He maintains he acted in self-defense, with court filings from Simpson featuring claims that Boling approached Perruquet aggressively during a confrontation after Perruquet learned that Boling had assaulted his mother.
Commented