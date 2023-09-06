A Bowling Green man currently held in connection to his alleged role in a deadly shooting was convicted on multiple criminal counts in an unrelated drug case.
A Warren Circuit Court jury found Kobee Lancaster guilty of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance, trafficking in marijuana (more than eight ounces but less than five pounds), first-degree fleeing or evading police and failure to wear seat belts.
Lancaster, 25, was convicted Friday following a three-day trial, with the jury recommending that he serve a 15-year prison sentence, according to court records.
The five counts the jury considered were part of a 20-count indictment returned against Lancaster in 2021 alleging multiple instances of drug trafficking and firearms offenses.
A separate trial has been set for the remaining counts.
Jurors heard evidence related to Lancaster’s Sept. 30, 2021, arrest following surveillance by members of the Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force.
According to court records and prior testimony, law enforcement had received information that suspicious packages believed to be connected to drug trafficking were being mailed from California to a home on Pisces Avenue.
Drug task force agents witnessed Lancaster retrieve a package from the porch of the home and place money under a chair on the porch on Sept. 30, 2021.
A Bowling Green Police Department detective then saw Lancaster driving without a seat belt and notified other patrolling officers, leading to another BGPD officer attempting to stop Lancaster on Russellville Road, records show.
After a brief pursuit, law enforcement arrested Lancaster on Windover Avenue and recovered a package containing suspected marijuana and narcotics from the vehicle he had been driving.
Lancaster will be formally sentenced Oct. 30 by Warren Circuit Judge John Grise.
He is also a defendant in a case stemming from the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Ayanna Morgan on July 23 at the Muse apartment complex.
Lancaster has been charged with first-degree assault in that case, with authorities accusing him of being behind the wheel of an SUV that struck Morgan after she had been wounded by gunshots.
That case has been referred to a grand jury following a preliminary hearing in Warren District Court.
An arrest warrant has been obtained for Malik A. Jones charging him with murder.