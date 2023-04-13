A man accused in a deadly 2021 shooting of a driver at a Bowling Green intersection has signaled his intent to plead guilty.
Christian Castillo, 30, of Bowling Green, is charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon in connection with the death of Diego Pedro, 29, of Bowling Green.
Pedro was found Feb. 9, 2021, in his vehicle at West 15th Avenue and Butler Way with a gunshot wound to his face. He died the next day at a Nashville hospital.
Castillo was arrested by the Bowling Green Police Department two days after Pedro was found.
According to court records, Warren Circuit Judge J.B. Hines entered an order following a pretrial conference Tuesday afternoon setting the criminal case for a change of plea hearing on May 9.
A jury trial that was scheduled to begin May 10 was removed from the docket.
City police investigating the crime scene found evidence indicating that Pedro had been involved in a collision with another vehicle.
According to prior court testimony, police found debris at the crash site and paint chips on the damaged front end of Pedro’s vehicle that suggested the other vehicle involved in the crash was a 2007-2014 dark blue Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe or Avalanche.
Surveillance video footage from the area around the time of the collision further identified the suspect’s vehicle as an SUV with a grille guard, chrome handles and chrome side mirror, according to 2021 testimony from BGPD then-Detective Melissa Wartak at a hearing in Warren District Court.
On Feb. 11, 2021, police were contacted by an employee at Abel Court Apartments on Old Barren River Road, who reported that a resident there applied for a guest parking permit for a dark blue 2007 Chevrolet Suburban.
Police found the vehicle had front-end damage consistent with previous descriptions and detained Castillo after he was found sitting in the Suburban.
Wartak testified in 2021 that police learned more details about the shooting from Castillo’s girlfriend, Monica Rivas, who went on to be charged with tampering with physical evidence.
When the Suburban neared the West 15th Avenue intersection from Butler Way, Rivas reportedly told police that she saw Pedro’s vehicle was moving slowly at the stop sign.
Pedro’s vehicle then turned suddenly, causing a collision, Wartak said.
“(Rivas) advised Castillo tried to get out of the vehicle, but she stopped him,” Wartak said. “She said she saw the victim move and shake his head and that is when Castillo opened the passenger door, stood on the step bar and fired a shot into the windshield,” Wartak testified during the 2021 preliminary hearing.
Rivas is accused of hiding the suspected murder weapon under a mattress at the Abel Court apartment.
Castillo denied any knowledge of the incident when questioned by police.