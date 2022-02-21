A man accused of shooting his estranged wife and in-laws in Butler County has been charged in a new case with multiple counts of sexually abusing a juvenile in Warren County.
A grand jury in Warren County returned an indictment Wednesday charging Joseph Carey, 33, with four counts of first-degree sexual abuse and a count of first-degree sodomy.
The indictment alleges Carey subjected a 12-year-old juvenile to forcible sexual contact in a continuing course of conduct from May 2020 to August 2020 in Warren County and had deviate sexual intercourse with the 12-year-old sometime in June or July 2020.
Kentucky State Police Detective Shae Foley is named as the witness who provided testimony to the grand jury, which meets weekly in Warren County in closed proceedings.
No court date has been set for Carey in the Warren County case, in which Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson has set a $50,000 cash bond.
Carey is currently being held without bond in the Butler County Jail in a case in which he has been charged with three counts of murder, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and one count each of first-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence.
Carey is accused of shooting and killing his estranged wife, Angela R. Carey, 30, and her parents, Charles W. McGranahan, 79, and Lupe V. McGranahan, 63, on Jan. 19, 2021, at their residence on Lonnie Snodgrass Road in Butler County.
KSP investigated the triple homicide and arrested Carey later that day.
Foley also led the investigation into the triple homicide, testifying at a 2021 preliminary hearing in Butler District Court that Carey confessed to using a 9 mm handgun to carry out the shootings.
At that hearing, Foley testified that Carey told police his estranged wife had taken custody of their children, describing that at first as a motive for the shooting before later telling police that he acted in self-defense.
Foley testified at the time that Carey had been served with divorce papers a month before the shooting and that he had gone to the home to see his children.
Carey claimed he did not travel to the home intending to harm his estranged wife or their children, who were present in the home during the slayings, Foley said last year.
Butler County Commonwealth’s Attorney Blake Chambers has filed a notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Carey in the murder case.
Carey is due back in Butler Circuit Court for a pretrial conference May 10.
The sexual abuse counts Carey faces in Warren County are punishable by up to five years in prison, while the sodomy count is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
