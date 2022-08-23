A Bowling Green man accused of setting a deadly fire last year is awaiting a psychiatric evaluation that will help determine his ability to assist in his own criminal defense.
Brad McElvain, 42, appeared Monday in Warren Circuit Court for a pretrial conference in a case in which he is charged with first-degree manslaughter and first-degree arson.
McElvain is accused of intentionally setting a fire Nov. 3 at a Vine Street apartment, causing the death of Lee M. Henderson, who died 12 days later from injuries suffered in the incident.
Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron said in court Monday that a psychiatric evaluation of McElvain is pending at the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center.
An evaluation had been ordered in March by Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson to address any potential issues involving McElvain’s competency to stand trial.
Wilson set a status hearing on the matter for Dec. 6, with Cohron saying he would agree to have a hearing at an earlier date if the evaluation is completed before then.
McElvain was arrested Nov. 11 by the Bowling Green Police Department, which along with the Bowling Green Fire Department investigated the blaze at 1115 Vine St. and Henderson’s death.
According to prior court testimony from BGFD investigator Jason Brooks, city firefighters saw heavy smoke coming out of the entrance to the building when they responded to the scene, and a bystander alerted firefighters about hearing screaming from inside the building.
Henderson was found seriously injured on the floor in the back bedroom near where the fire was believed to have started.
Brooks testified at a preliminary hearing last year in Warren District Court that Henderson was not alert when found by first responders and never regained consciousness.
An investigation determined McElvain lived at the apartment, and police set out to locate him.
McElvain was interviewed multiple times, and Brooks testified that his account of events evolved over the series of interviews.
During the investigation, authorities received a tip from a woman who reported being at the apartment with McElvain and Henderson and claimed McElvain set the fire and then ran out of the building with her, Brooks said at the hearing last year.
McElvain reportedly confessed to setting the fire during an interview just before his arrest.
“He started to say it was an accident and he eventually said he set a towel on fire and it spread to (McElvain’s) clothes in his bedroom, it got too big and he left,” Brooks said in court in November.
Brooks testified at the November hearing that McElvain said he set the fire because he was “mad at (Henderson) because he wouldn’t leave.”
McElvain was originally arrested on charges of first-degree arson and first-degree assault, but that charge was upgraded to first-degree manslaughter after Henderson died.
