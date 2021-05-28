Police arrested a Nashville resident Thursday in connection with a homicide last weekend in Glasgow.
Aaron Aiden Rodriguez of Nashville was arrested on a murder charge by the Glasgow Police Department and Metro Nashville Police Department Homicide Division.
The GPD said Detective Guy Turcotte made contact with Metro Nashville police Thursday and provided them with information related to the homicide May 23 on Ann Avenue.
Rodriguez is believed to have arrived there to buy a computer from Melissa Miller and shot Miller once, causing her death, according to GPD.
Police believe Rodriguez fled in a white four-door vehicle driven by a female and traveled back to Tennessee.
Metro Nashville detectives located Rodriguez and the vehicle at his workplace in Williamson County, Tenn., and took him into custody, according to GPD.
He is in the Davidson County Detention Center under a $500,000 bond.
The female driver has been identified, and charges are pending.