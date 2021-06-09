A suspect in a deadly shooting early Wednesday in Indiana was reportedly captured in Warren County.
The Warren County Sheriff's Office posted on its Facebook page that the agency was notified Wednesday that the suspect, a man accused of shooting a woman in Clarksville, Ind., may be traveling through Warren County.
The Bowling Green Police Department located the suspect's vehicle at a local motel.
WCSO deputies made contact with the suspect and detained him without incident, according to the sheriff's office.
The shooting is being investigated by the Clarksville (Ind.) Police Department.